KZN Premier Dube-Ncube reshuffles cabinet, Zikalala sworn in as MEC

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal’s newly elected Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has reshuffled her cabinet and called on communities to interact with the new provincial executive council and help shape policies.

Dube-Ncube was sworn in as KZN’s first female premier on Wednesday.

The legislature sat in Mooi River to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

The executive has four new members who will be serving for the first time in the province.

Dube-Ncube named Zikalala as the new MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the province on Thursday morning.

Siboniso Duma is the new MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs as well as the leader of Government Business.

Other members of the executive that were appointed include:

MEC for Health – Nomagugu Simelane

MEC for Social Development – Nonhlanhla Khoza

MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works – Dr Nkululeko Ntuthuko Mahlaba

MEC for Finance – Peggy Neliswa Nkonyeni.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development – Bongi Sithole-Moloi

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison – Sipho Hlomuka

MEC for Education – Mbali Frazer

MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture – Amanda Mapena

Dube-Ncube said rebuilding the economy and creating jobs in the formal and informal economies is the priority for the KZN provincial government.

“A strong focus will be directed into unlocking opportunities available through integrated government investment, infrastructural development and targeted implementation of radical economic transformation programmes across all corners of the province.”

“Importantly, as the new executive council we are all aware that this province is blessed with many capable leaders across all sectors of society who have a vision for a prosperous future. However, what is urgently needed is to choose the right path that will enable all of us to reach our destination.”

Dube-Ncube said KwaZulu-Natal has come a long way.

“It was unimaginable 28 years ago that one day the people of KZN would witness such smooth transition. Once again, we want to thank former premiers – especially Sihle Zikalala, outgoing MECs and categories of staff, past and present, across all government departments for their loyalty to the government of the day.”

Dube-Ncube said the new executive will do its best to ensure that civil servants remain motivated.

“We appreciate them as engines of change central in our efforts aimed at ensuring solid service delivery.

“It is important to emphasise that we will build on the solid foundations already laid by our predecessors and we will put greater efforts in implementing what we have agreed to do in delivering our electoral mandate,” Dube-Ncube said.

