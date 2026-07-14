Are KZN teacher posts being sold for sex? Probe launched over viral claims

The provincial department said the investigation would be fair, credible, and impartial

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has launched an independent investigation after a viral social media video alleged that teaching posts within the department were being sold in exchange for money and sexual favours.

The department confirmed on Tuesday that Head of Department (HOD) Nkosinathi Ngcobo had ordered an independent probe into the allegations involving the department’s head of communications, Muzi Mahlambi.

“The Department views these allegations in a serious light, as they touch on the integrity of public administration and the trust that the people of KwaZulu-Natal have placed in the Department,” it said

Viral video sparks investigation

The video, which has been widely shared on X, allegedly shows Mahlambi’s wife confronting him.

In the footage, seen by The Citizen, she accuses him of selling teaching posts and alleges that female teachers either paid money or exchanged sexual favours to secure employment.

“You sell posts. Your teachers are lined up. It’s clear that they pay for posts first and then you have intercourse with them, or they pay with their lives, so that you can sleep with them every day.

“That’s why you do not want to go talk to the media, because you sell posts,” she allegedly says.

The video also shows an altercation during which she demands that he return her cellphone.

Department orders independent probe

The department said it viewed the allegations with “serious concern”, as they relate to “the integrity of public administration and the trust that the people of KwaZulu-Natal have placed in the department”.

While stressing that the allegations remain untested, it said the HOD had directed that “a full investigation be commissioned through an independent body to establish the veracity of the allegations”.

“The investigation will be conducted without fear, favour, or prejudice, and all relevant evidence will be considered,” the department said.

It added that no conclusions should be drawn before the investigation has been completed.

“It is important that due process is respected and that all parties are afforded the fairness guaranteed by law and the principles of natural justice.”

Public urged to come forward

The department said it remained committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct, accountability and good governance and would cooperate fully with the independent investigation.

It said it would “act decisively” on the investigation’s findings, and encouraged anyone with credible information relating to the allegations to provide it to the investigating body or the appropriate law enforcement authorities.