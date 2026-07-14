First look: Club Med’s Vikela Safari Lodge brings all-inclusive bush stays to KwaZulu-Natal

Wildlife remains central to the experience, but it is paired with curated activities, hospitality and a more social atmosphere

Club Med has opened its first South African resort on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast this July, introducing local travellers to a new take on the safari holiday through its safari component, Vikela Safari Lodge.

Rather than operating as a standalone lodge, Vikela forms part of a dual-resort concept that pairs a beachfront resort with a safari lodge in one all-inclusive experience, allowing guests to move between South Africa’s coast and bushveld within a single stay.

Different take on the traditional game lodge

South Africa’s safari industry is well known for its exceptional guiding, intimate lodges and immersive wildlife experiences. Vikela enters this landscape with a different approach, bringing Club Med’s global all-inclusive resort philosophy into the bush.

Wildlife remains central to the experience, but it is paired with curated activities, hospitality and the more social atmosphere associated with the Club Med brand internationally.

Wildlife remains central to the experience at Club Med’s Vikela Safari Lodge. Picture: Supplied

While many South African lodges operate on a partial full-board basis covering meals and game drives, Vikela’s offering extends further.

Accommodation, dining, beverages, safari activities, curated land experiences and entertainment are all bundled into a single package, removing the incremental costs and decisions that can otherwise shape a safari stay.

Bringing Kids Clubs to the bush

One of the more notable additions at Vikela is the introduction of Club Med’s Kids Clubs to a safari setting. The brand’s structured, age-specific programmes cater to children from babies through to teenagers, offering nature-inspired activities, creative workshops and outdoor exploration led by trained staff.

According to the resort, many luxury lodges in South Africa restrict younger children or offer limited programming for them. This, therefore, makes the addition of full-scale kids’ programming at Vikela a shift for the local safari market, opening the experience to a wider range of family travellers.

Alongside its family-focused offering, Vikela also caters to guests looking to unwind.

An outdoor bath at Club Med’s Vikela Safari Lodge. Picture: Supplied

Certain accommodation options include access to adult-only zen zones, featuring quiet pools, lounging areas and secluded spaces designed for guests to switch off between game drives.