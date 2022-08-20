‘ANC terminally ill and on the verge of dying a slow death’ – Analyst

Stephen Tau

The governing African National Congress (ANC) is currently terminally ill and on the verge of dying a slow death, according to political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

Breakfast made the remarks following the party’s announcement of its nomination process and rules for its upcoming national elective conference in December.

ANC stalwart and former President Kgalema Motlanthe reminded the party’s aspiring leaders that impeccable ethical and moral standards are required for anyone hoping to make it on the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

ANC ranks and the role of money

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Breakfast said it was the centrality of the party’s branches which forms a basic unit of the party, that raises a lot of serious questions within the ANC.

“One wonders how some people in the ANC made it through the ranks of the party but then again we should remember that money also plays a role.

“The ANC has for some time fallen short of recruiting what one can call the cream of the crop when it comes to leadership […] some of the people who rise through the ranks of the ANC, lacks depth in terms of political education and also are unable to promote the ethos and values of the ANC,” said Breakfast.

Are the nomination rules enforceable?

Breakfast is of the opinion that it is going to be extremely difficult to enforce discipline.

“It is no secret anymore that the factions within the party have been worsening by the day and some have gone as far as saying factionalism and people in some instances use state machinery in order to get support hence the ANC is unable to self-correct and renew itself,” Breakfast said.

Is it too late for the ANC to self-correct?

According to Breakfast, money – which is meant for development – tends to go to the political elite, and there is a connection between electoral performance and the pace of service delivery.

“If service delivery is slow, the turnout of the electorate tends to be low and I don’t see that trajectory changing anytime soon, in fact, it is likely to get worse,” said Breakfast.

The nomination process for the ANC’s elective conference will start at the beginning of September.

ANC leadership ‘won’t follow rules’

Another political analyst, Prof Andre Duvenhage, said the conflicts within the ANC will prove somewhat difficult for the rules to be successfully implemented.

“I don’t think party leadership will follow the rules to the latter and positions are likely to be misused owing to the factions in the ANC…dirty games will be at play and the whole process has the potential to derail as some will test the rules if things don’t work in their favor,” said Duvenhage.

According to Duvenhage, already there are discussions doing the rounds with regards to contestation for top positions in the party.

RET negotiations?

Some of the names which have been mentioned include that of current party Deputy President David Mabuza, Paul Mashatile, Zweli Mkhize, and Lindiwe Sisulu.

“The competition will without a doubt intensify with some saying there is a likelihood that Mashatile might even go as far as negotiating with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) grouping of the ANC and such competition is likely going to lead to conflict and escalating violence.

“This is really a very big test for a vulnerable organisation,” Duvenhage said.

How service delivery is likely to suffer:

Duvenhage says it is the ordinary man on the street who is likely to feel the brunt of the ANC’s factional battles as a lot of focus would be placed on the party over the State.

This is survival time for the ANC, he said.

“We are looking at a number of court actions involving the likes of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, former President Jacob Zuma, the motion of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa, the Phala Phala farmgate,” he said.

Magashule’s court case involves the controversial 2014 asbestos audit tender.

Duvenhage said the coalition of the corrupt will stop at nothing in their bid to gain political power as it is their only way to survive.

