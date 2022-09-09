PODCAST: Herman Mashaba discusses becoming SA’s official opposition, immigrants and more

Stephen Tau

The year 2024 has been dominating South Africa’s political landscape for a while now.

This as different political parties are preparing in earnest for what is described as probably the second most important elections after the first democratic elections in 1994.

The Citizen’s Stephen Tau had a conversation with leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba, about a range of issues affecting the country.

Mashaba did not mince his words when he spoke about how they plan to become the official opposition party in 2024

Since last year’s municipal election, the party has been building structures in different provinces, appointing several well-known figures as their provincial chairpersons, who include the likes of Bongani Baloyi, Athol Trollip and Kgosi Kwena Mangope.

Mashaba says as they prepare for the 2024 polls, they intend contesting all 9 provinces.

Coalitions not working as expected

It is not only politicians who are vying for top positions in 2024, but ordinary members of the public, many of whom feel discontent and disgruntled because of poor service delivery in many municipalities in the country.

While some had lost hope in the one-party government system, others had hope with coalition arrangements where different parties are supposed to work together in the running and administration of various municipalities and metros.

However, coalitions don’t seem to yield the much-needed positive results as service delivery continue to suffer, as The Citizen reported this week.

Background on ActionSA

Without a doubt, in its first even election participation (2021 local government elections), ActionSA did well in both townships and suburban areas.

Out of the country’s 278 municipalities, the party contested elections in only 6 municipalities, emerging as the 6th biggest political party in the country.

Some of the areas where they made serious inroads, include Soweto and Randburg.