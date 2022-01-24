Former DA member Bongani Baloyi joins ActionSA

Thapelo Lekabe

ActionSA has revealed that former Democratic Alliance (DA) member and Midvaal local municipality mayor, Bongani Baloyi, has joined the party as a member.

ActionSA made the announcement on Monday morning during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

Realignment of SA politics

Baloyi said he was not joining ActionSA out of anger and disappointment, but because he believed the party presented a great opportunity for the realignment of South African politics. He said he was “excited and energised” to be a member of ActionSA.

“I joined ActionSA knowing very well of the work that lies ahead for all of us. This is a very significant moment in our country.

“I believe this is the actual realignment of our politics in the country, where South Africans of all capabilities and diversity need to join hands and work together because we’ve got one enemy, and that enemy is the ANC,” Baloyi said.

“Our country needs to be rescued and it’s for many South Africans, who are capable and able, to say ‘we will not be despondent any longer, we’re actually going to step up and get into the ring’ and ensure that we fight for a South Africa that can deliver a prosperous future for all,” he added.

Baloyi terminated his membership as a member of the DA in December last year after 14 years with the party, becoming the latest prominent black leader to leave the official opposition.

At the time of his resignation, he said his decision to leave the DA was not “an easy decision” and that he was leaving the party out of his own agency and not because he was being purged.

Speaking at ActionSA’s media briefing on Monday, Baloyi – who was undoubtedly one of the rising stars in the DA after he became the country’s youngest mayor at the age of 26 in 2013 – said he was proud of his track record with the DA and as the mayor of Midvaal.

“We were able to build a stable, sustainable and financially viable institution… the legacy of my leadership will remain in Midvaal and I wish all the colleagues in Midvaal all the best in ensuring that they protect this legacy and that they continue the good work that we have started,” he said.

ActionSA brand

Baloyi said his membership of ActionSA would enable him to work for the betterment of South Africa under the banner of the party.

“I’m encouraged by the ActionSA brand… I’m excited to add my little contribution to this fantastic team.

“I’m really enthused to work towards our goal of 2024 to dislodge the ANC, and that’s something I’m committed to and pledging my commitment and skills towards whatever capacity as seen fit by ActionSA for me to contribute.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Baloyi would join the party as a member of its senate – ActionSA’s highest decision-making structure.

Mashaba described Baloyi as a “great South African” and an excellent leader, saying his party was immensely proud to have him among its ranks.

He said after last year’s local government elections in November, a number of South Africans had expressed interest in joining ActionSA, with the party’s membership base doubling within days.

“ActionSA now faces the critical task of growing from a party that contested six municipalities to a party with a national footprint and that is active in all nine provinces,” he said.

Mashaba said over the next few days his party would announce its strategic plans for the 2024 general elections to unseat the ANC from power.

“We are running a political party to save South Africa… part of these plans depend on ActionSA deepening and diversifying its pool of leadership… Bongani Baloyi is the perfect example of what we seek to do.”

