Dlamini-Zuma throws her hat in the ring for ANC top spot, again

Citizen Reporter

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has reportedly confirmed she will challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of ANC leader in this year’s elective conference scheduled for December.

Party branches want Dlamini-Zuma to contest

The Sunday Times reports that Dlamini-Zuma has been approached by party branches to stand for the top position again.

In 2017 Dlamini- Zuma contested the position of ANC president against Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dlamini-Zuma, who lost to Ramaphosa, later accepted a post in Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

During the election of new ANC KwaZulu-Natal leaders in June, Dlamini-Zuma said it was also important for those who emerge victorious to embrace the losers.

“It shouldn’t be about individuals. It should always be about the strengthening of the ANC.

“If people are committed to the building of a stronger ANC, then they will see no value in fighting each other, irrespective of whether they win or lose,” she said on the sidelines of the conference.

Ramaphosa tainted after Phala Phala

Her move comes as the president’s popularity diminishes inside and outside the ANC.

The president has been under mounting pressure to publicly account for the alleged cover-up of the infamous farm heist in which a cash stash in US dollars was stolen.

Ramaphosa is currently under investigation by the public protector and the Hawks and the South African Reserve Bank.

Dlamini-Zuma is not the only woman contender for the top spot. She goes up against tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu who has presidential ambitions. However, the party’s women’s league is yet to pick a side between the two ladies.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

Additional reporting by Clive Ndou

