U18 Craven Week: Day one results

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

7 July 2025

05:52 pm

Lions and SWD win close encounters on opening day.

Jade Petersen

Jade Petersen of SWD scores a try against Free State in Middelburg. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The first day of the 2025 Craven Week for U18s in Middleburg produced some sparkling schoolboy rugby with two matches going down to the wire.

South Western Districts and the Golden Lions both recorded one-point victories against the Free State Cheetahs and Blue Bulls respectively.

In total, 37 tries were scored across the four matches on the opening day.

There were also wins for a Western Province XV and the host union, the Pumas.

U18 Craven Week day one results (Monday, 7 July):

Western Province XV 52 (19) Griffons 6 (6)
Free State 34 (17) South Western Districts 35 (6)
Blue Bulls 35 (20) Golden Lions 36 (14)
Pumas 44 (12) Limpopo Blue Bulls 22 (14)

U18 Craven Week day two schedule (Tuesday, 8 July):

10am: Leopards v Valke
11.30am: Border v Griquas
1pm: Sharks v Eastern Province
2.30pm: Western Province v Boland

