ActionSA breaks the ANC stronghold in North West

ActionSA’s narrow by-election win over the ANC in Ramotshere Moiloa marks a major milestone in its growth strategy.

ActionSA’s historic victory over the ANC in a by-election at Ramotshere Moiloa in North West on Wednesday has left the party’s national leadership optimistic about its prospects in the 2026 local government election.

Herman Mashaba’s party candidate, Moses Moumakwa, grabbed the ward 7 seat with 33.49% votes from his ANC opponent’s 33.4%.

This is a previous ANC stronghold that it won by 57.73% in the 2024 provincial election.

Other parties ActionSA left behind include the EFF, Patriotic Alliance and uMkhonto weSizwe party, who all polled between 2% and 15.4%.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont attributed the victory to the party’s strategy to assimilate smaller parties under the ActionSA umbrella to strengthen the party.

The ActionSA ward councillor, alongside the existing Forum 4 Service Delivery councillors, which merged with ActionSA earlier this year, are now the official opposition in the council.

But the bruised ANC expressed “deep gratitude” to its voters in Musina, Dr AB Xuma and Langeberg, where it performed well.

But where its fortunes failed, like in Soweto, Swellendam and Ramotshere Moiloa, the party thanked its voters for their commitment to democracy.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party’s Local Government Action Plan, adopted earlier this year, has sharpened the movement’s focus on service delivery performance, discipline and accountability among councillors.

“The ANC is regaining stability and trust as our cadres reconnect with the people and serve with renewed discipline,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

“We remain committed to delivery, accountability and ethical leadership.

Beaumont said the result in Soweto demonstrated ActionSA’s growth in previously ANC-dominant voting districts.

Victory not surprising

Political analyst Dominic Maphaka, a lecturer in political studies and international relations at North-West University, Mahikeng campus, said ActionSA’s victory is not surprising.

“North West is one of the ANC’s dominated, ruled and neglected provinces.

“The infrastructure is deteriorating. Towns like Mafikeng are the shadows of their former selves.

“There are deep-seated challenges, such as unemployment and poverty. In this socioeconomic climate, voters have no choice but to give other parties a chance.”

