ActionSA tells Al Jama-ah to remove Gwamanda as Joburg councillor, DA demands investigation

ActionSA, which has been vocal about Gwamanda's appointment from the beginning, celebrated the mayor's decision as a victory for ethical governance.

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda attends an event hosted by Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, on 18 July 2023, honouring Nelson Mandela in the Mandela Memorial Garden in Thokoza Park. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In the wake of former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s dismissal as MMC for Community Development, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA have called for further action and investigations into his tenure.

ActionSA has urged Al Jama-ah to completely remove Gwamanda from his council position, while the DA demanded a thorough investigation into his activities during his time in the mayoral office.

ActionSA celebrates Gwamanda’s removal

The party celebrated current Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s decision to fire the Al Jama-ah member as “a victory for ethical governance”.

“This moves restores residents confidence and strengthens investor trust. [Councillor] Gwamanda’s victims can now begin healing while awaiting justice.

“This aligns with our commitment to ethical leadership and accountability in public office – a victory for Joburg residents,” the party’s statement reads.

ActionSA claimed they were “the sole party questioning Gwamanda’s ascension to power despite damning allegations”.

Gwamanda’s fraud allegations were exposed by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in May 2023.

Phalatse alleged Gwamanda violated financial laws and scammed members of the public via a funeral policy scheme through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika.

DA demands investigation

However, the DA, while welcoming the dismissal, insisted that more scrutiny is needed.

“We can only imagine the damage caused by this individual both during his time as MMC for Community Development and during his short stint as mayor,” said DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

She said the DA was calling for investigations into agreements and MOUs signed during Gwamanda’s tenure.

The party has specifically demanded a forensic investigation into the signatures related to the controversial renaming of Sandton Drive.

“We demanded a full forensic investigation into the signatures received by [councillor] Gwamanda and executive mayor Dada Morero regarding the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive. I

“t is evident that they cannot be trusted,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku emphasised.

She added the DA would await the public release of the full report.

Controversy over Gwamanda’s replacement

Meanwhile, the appointment of Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Tebogo Nkonkou as the new MMC for Community Development has sparked debate.

While ActionSA congratulated Nkonkou on his new position, the DA expressed strong reservations.

“The appointment of [councillor] Tebeho Nkoukou as the new MMC for Community Development is, however, unfortunate, and we reject this appointment,” stated Kayser-Echeozonjoku, citing concerns about previous racist remarks in council.

She highlighted that with South Africa’s diversity, Nkounkou should be warned that the role he was taking “boasts social cohesion as one of its mandates”.

DA will watch new MMC closely

The DA promised to keep a hawk’s eye on Nkoukou.

“We shall be watching him closely and listening to every one of his utterances with keen interest. Our mandate is, and will continue to be to hold him accountable,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku concluded.

ActionSA added: “Our goal in occupying the legislative arm is clear: restore the rule of law and hold executives accountable.

“Removing [councillor] Gwamanda reaffirms this commitment, ridding the city of questionable characters and promoting ethical leaders,” the party stated.

