New ActionSA Western Cape chairperson says party intends to bring DA below 50%

Newly-appointed ActionSA Western Cape provincial chairperson Michelle Wasserman says the party intends to bring the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province below 50%.

Wasserman, a former deputy mayor and speaker in Knysna, was announced as the new chairperson in a media briefing on Monday.

“People may argue that the Western Cape is fine, that it’s the best-run province and that ActionSA should leave it alone and focus on other provinces,” said Wasserman.

“There are many communities in the Western Cape that have literally been forgotten by all levels of government. These are the people that told me they didn’t vote in the last election and plan not to vote in the 2024 elections. Here in the Western Cape, the only province not governed by the ANC, we intend to bring the DA below 50% by demonstrating the huge disparity between the haves and have nots.

“That South Africa is one of the most unequal societies in the world is perhaps most notably demonstrated here in the City of Cape Town. I believe that this will happen.”

She said the party also aims to vote the “corrupt and incompetent” African National Congress (ANC) government out of power and to replace it with a coalition government led by ActionSA.

“We are David, facing the Goliath of unethical, greedy, corrupt leadership. We have no choice, there has to be a change and we must be the one who bring that change, not for ourselves, but for our children and their children.”

‘ANC has to die’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said called on South Africans to vote for his party, saying “a prosperous South Africa and the ANC cannot co-exist. One has got to die, and it will not be South Africa.”

“We’d love everyone to vote and support ActionSA, but those looking for a racial party, please, go look somewhere else. We’re building a party that represents all the people of South Africa,” said Mashaba.

“This job, I hate this job. It’s brutal. But someone has to do it, because if we don’t, our country will fall apart.”

