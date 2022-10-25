DA re-affirms its position not to work with EFF after Phalatse’s proposal

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has re-affirms its position not to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City of Johannesburg.

This after the DA’s former mayor in Joburg Mpho Phalatse proposed to the party that it works with the EFF to recapture the metro from the African National Congress (ANC).

Joburg coalition politics

The DA lost control of the City after Phalatse was voted out of power last month in council through a motion of no confidence brought by minority parties and backed by the ANC.

ANC Joburg regional chair Dada Morero was voted in unopposed as the metro’s executive mayor after the DA-led multi-party government coalition collapsed.

The DA is challenging Phalatse’s removal from office in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and judgement was reserved last week, in the party’s urgent application to reinstate her in office.

The party believes the programming committee meeting held on 29 September to table the vote of no confidence in Phalatse did not quorate, and therefore Morero’s election was unlawful.

The ANC and Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele are opposing the party’s application.

Fedex rejects Phalatse’s proposal

In a statement on Monday evening, the DA said its Federal Executive (Fedex) met to hear representations from Phalatse on a strategy to regain the governing coalition in the City.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the proposal was rejected by the Fedex.

“After a full and open engagement, in which many perspectives were analysed and discussed, the Fedex resolved to re-affirm its position that it will not negotiate nor enter into coalitions with the EFF,” Malatsi said.

Meanwhile, DA federal council chair Helen Zille has insisted that the party cannot work with the EFF due to its views on white people.

Zille has labelled the EFF a racist party and also said the DA did not want to work with the Red Berets because they already have an agreement in place with the ANC.

