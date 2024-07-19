ANC bid to oust Cilliers Brink, residents weigh in

Tshwane ANC plans no-confidence motion against DA mayor, citing city's decline; residents divided on Brink's impact.

Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink during the launch of the Rosslyn Improvement District task team at Rosslyn Improvement District office on May 02, 2023 in Pretoria. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

The Tshwane ANC intends tabling a motion of no confidence against the DA mayor, Cilliers Brink, following what it describes as the deterioration of the state of the city, according to a statement.

Despite the four-month municipal strike, backlogs and other challenges in the city, residents seemed happy overall with Brink’s attempt to turn around the capital since his appointment last year.

Garsfontein resident Danelle Rheeders said since Brink took over, many things had changed for the better.

ALSO READ: Crime-fighting efforts in Tshwane show ‘limited’ impact

Some residents happy, others are not

“In the past, we had to wait to get feedback when the power was out, or during a water cut. Now they update us regularly,” she said.

Rheeders said residents were kept updated during the strike last year and the city tried to manage the strike.

“We even saw the mayor out with the workers working on the services backlog,” she said.

Rheeders said Brink could do more with more time and if everyone worked together.

“In the past month, I also noticed more vehicles from the City of Tshwane on the road, fixing and repairing things. I don’t recall that being the case in the past,” she said.

ALSO READ: Tshwane managers sued for R160 million over failed tender

Sunnyside resident Jomo Baloyi said the city wasn’t in a state, but not much had changed.

“I don’t see any difference. Nothing much has changed in the city over the past few years.

“There’s still corruption, the lights are not working and water is a problem. It’s the same problems,” he said.

“There are no nice parks left, they are not looking after the parks. It shows you how they feel about the residents.

“Parks are important. We have many people living in flats and when they want to get out, there is nowhere for them to go and relax,” he said.

‘Positive sign’

DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said emerging cracks in the coalitions were a positive sign for the residents of Gauteng.

“While many metrics show that Tshwane has been improving due to a coalition founded on the principles of service delivery, those coalitions founded on the principles of corruption are leading to the deterioration of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

“The sooner these coalitions collapse, the sooner stable governments can be formed in these metros,” he said.

Moloto said the ANC in Gauteng continued to act in their own interests.

ALSO READ: Tshwane to open criminal cases over illegal reconnections