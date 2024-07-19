DA believes ANC’s bid to oust Brink motivated by private business interests

The ANC in Tshwane intends tabling a motion of no confidence against Brink, following what it described as the deterioration of the state of the city.

The DA has said it believes a motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink is motivated by the private business interests of ANC leaders.

The ANC in Tshwane intends tabling a motion of no confidence against Brink, following what it described as the deterioration of the state of the city.

The DA said it will host a press conference where it will respond to “threats made by the ANC” to bring a motion of no confidence against Brink.

First motion

“This will be the first motion of no confidence ever brought against mayor Brink. We have reason to believe that it is motivated by the private business interests of ANC leaders, as the city has been clamping down on the deep rooted networks of corruption that have undermined service delivery for far too long.”

On Thursday, DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said emerging cracks in the coalitions were a positive sign for the residents of Gauteng.

“While many metrics show that Tshwane has been improving due to a coalition founded on the principles of service delivery, those coalitions founded on the principles of corruption are leading to the deterioration of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

“The sooner these coalitions collapse, the sooner stable governments can be formed in these metros,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC’s bid to oust Cilliers Brink: Residents weigh in

Residents happy

Despite the four-month municipal strike, backlogs and other challenges in the city, residents seemed happy overall with Brink’s attempt to turn around the capital since his appointment last year.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said the government of local unity in Ekurhuleni remains intact despite challenges.

The coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni has been volatile since the sacking of the Economic Freedom Fighter’s Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, who was a member of the mayoral committee of finance.

The move saw the EFF threatening to pull out of coalitions with the ANC in other municipalities should Dunga not be reinstated in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni gets new Finance MMC: Mayor says coalition is stable