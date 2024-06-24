‘Hopes of SA pinned on success of GNU’ − Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the GNU cannot be preoccupied with jockeying for positions, tussles over appointments or squabbles within and between parties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that the country’s hopes are pinned on the success of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa made the remarks in his weekly newsletter “From the desk of the President.”

The African National Congress (ANC) announced the establishment of the GNU for the 7th administration after failing to get a majority in the May elections for the first time in 30 years.

With Ramaphosa yet to announce his Cabinet following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week, South Africans hope that the GNU will be able to weather the current fragile state of the marriage.

Assurance

Ramaphosa in his letter has assured South Africans that the formation of the second GNU is a “momentous development in South Africa’s democracy.”

“The country’s hopes are pinned on the success of the GNU. Our stated commitment to work together constructively and for South Africa’s benefit has generated a great deal of goodwill that we should not squander.

“Every effort must be made to ensure that the GNU remains true to its founding spirit of collaboration in good faith to drive a programme that improves the lives of all South Africa’s people,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said South Africans made clear with their votes in last month’s elections that they want their elected representatives to put aside narrow interests and work together to build the country.

“To do so, the GNU cannot be preoccupied with jockeying for positions, tussles over appointments or squabbles within and between parties. The success of the GNU will be measured by the extent to which we are prepared to focus not on who will govern, but on how we will govern, together.”

Jostling for positions

On Sunday, it emerged that the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) drama queen behaviour wanted Ramaphosa to appoint at least 10 of its MPs in key economic portfolios and name party leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president in the GNU.

With the deadlock, the DA even considered withdrawing from the GNU, signalling further disarray in the coalition, but it was agreed that lines of communication would remain open with negotiations expected to continue.

Ramaphosa in his newsletter said the GNU Statement of Intent provides a “solid base for genuine cooperation between parties across the political spectrum who have signed up of their own accord.”

“The fact that there is broad consensus among the parties on the priorities of the incoming administration gives us encouragement that the GNU will indeed take the country forward. Emanating from the priorities outlined in the Statement of Intent, the parties will further refine the GNU’s programme, including through the proposed National Dialogue process.”

Ramaphosa said the parties in the GNU have agreed on priorities for the incoming administration.

“At the top of the list of priorities is the achievement of rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth to create jobs.”

South Africans watching

Ramaphosa said the GNU remains committed to consensus-building and to the representation of a broad range of interests and viewpoints within government.

“At the same time, we are all keenly aware that South Africans expect action, implementation and results. As parties finalise the modalities of the GNU guided by the Statement of Intent, the days and weeks that lie ahead will be crucial.

“South Africans are watching. We should not waste our energies on those who stand in the way of our country’s progress or lose momentum over differences that can be resolved,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the GNU must demonstrate in both word and deed that its programme is clear, coherent and sustainable and that “our collaboration is genuine, and the interests of the people will always come first.”

