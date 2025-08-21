ANC councillors held hostage for employment opportunities

South Africa's unemployment problem has been described as a ticking time bomb.

The ANC in the City of Ekurhuleni said it is concerned about the safety of its councillors.

This comes after three of them were held hostage for an hour on Wednesday in Thembisa by a group of people who were demanding employment from them.

According to ANC Chief Whip Sizakele Masuku, they were locked in a community hall.

“The ANC Caucus in the City of Ekurhuleni strongly condemns the incident that took place earlier today at the Phomolong Community Centre, where Ward 11 Councillor Oriel Thoabala, Ward 12 Councillor Gloria Ndinisa, and Ward 13 Councillor Bulelwa Ngqwangi were unlawfully locked inside the facility by a group identifying themselves as the Unemployed Community Forum,” said Masuku.

ANC councillors rescued

The councillors were later freed when the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) was alerted to the situation.

Masuku said this was a deliberate act of intimidation.

“It is deeply concerning that two of the affected councillors are women, especially during Women’s Month.

“Such conduct not only undermines their dignity as public representatives but also borders on gender-based violence (GBV).

“This is a barbaric stunt and a gross act of disrespect against public servants who are elected to serve their communities,” she said.

The Citizen understands that a criminal case had not been opened.

The right way to solve problems

Masuku appealed to residents to raise their concerns through the proper channels.

“While communities are entitled to raise concerns and express frustrations, no amount of dissatisfaction can justify acts of intimidation or unlawful conduct against public representatives.

“We call upon all residents and formations to engage the municipality through lawful and constructive platforms,” she said.

Residents still frustrated after 30 years of democracy

According to Masuku, democracy thrives when issues are addressed through “peaceful” and “legal” ways.

“We urge the community of Phomolong and all formations across Ekurhuleni to refrain from acts of intimidation and instead make use of available democratic channels to ensure their voices are heard.”

ALSO READ: More suspects arrested for torching Germiston Home Affairs office

SA’s unemployment crisis worsens

Last week, The Citizen reported that the official unemployment rate increased in the second quarter of the year to 33.2% from 32.9% in the first quarter.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter, the economy shed 140,000 jobs, pushing up the number of unemployed people to 8.4 million.

NOW READ: City monitors shutdown threat amid tariff backlash