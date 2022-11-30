ANC Gauteng to protest Waluś’ release from Kgosi Mampuru prison

Faizel Patel

With just a day before Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś is released on parole, the ANC in Gauteng is expected to embark on a protest to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The party wants to show its disapproval following the ruling by the Constitutional Court on 21 November ruled that Waluś be released within 10 days.

Waluś stabbing

Waluś, a Polish immigrant, was serving a life sentence for killing Chris Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993, with the support of Clive Derby-Lewis.

On Tuesday, Waluś was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit where he was incarcerated.

He was rushed to the prison’s hospital, with the Correctional Services Department saying he is in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care.

‘Chris Hani Day of Action’

The ANC and its alliance partners the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the South African Congress of Trade Unions (Cosatu) have declared Wednesday the “Chris Hani Day of Action.”

The party said it was disappointed by the apex court’s decision to release Waluś.

“The assassination of Chris Hani was tantamount to treason, and remains one of the most painful occurrences in our country’s trajectory and fight for freedom, robbing our country of one of its greatest sons.

“Occurring at the height of the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa) negotiations, the assassination of Chris Hani brough our country to the brink of civil war, and emboldened the neo-Nazi, white-supremacist and racist right-wing element, which deepened its targeted violence against Black people,” the party said.

Timing of Waluś’ attack

Meanwhile, questions have been raised surrounding the timing of Janusz Waluś’ attack in prison on the eve of his expected release.

“His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed and Mr Waluś survived,” TimesLIVE reported.

On Monday, Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said Waluś would not be deported to his native Poland, and he had been granted an exemption to serve out his parole in South Africa.

