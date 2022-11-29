Janusz Waluś stabbed in prison – Correctional Services confirms

Faizel Patel

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś has been stabbed.

It is understood the attack happened on Monday.

Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed what he called “an unfortunate stabbing incident”.

“A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Waluś is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care.

“Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated,” said Nxumalo

It is alleged that Waluś, who killed Chris Hani in 1993, was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit where he was incarcerated.

Waluś, a Polish immigrant, was serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria for killing Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993, with the support of Clive Derby-Lewis.

The Constitutional Court on 21 November ruled that Waluś be released within 10 days.

It found that the decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola not to grant Waluś parole in 2020 was irrational.

Waluś made several unsuccessful applications for parole, with Lamola having refused him his freedom, citing the seriousness of the crime.

The ruling by the Apex court granting Waluś parole caused outrage from Hani’s widow Limpho including members of the South African Communist Party (SACP).

On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said Waluś had been granted residence so that he could serve out his parole in South Africa.

Motsoaledi said the decision to grant Waluś residence was taken in line with an undertaking that the Department of Home Affairs made during the court proceedings.

Motsoaledi added the exemption contained a condition that Waluś may not use any travel document and/or passport issued by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland to return to the country of his origin.

