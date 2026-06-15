Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

ANC grants Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri special leave due to health

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

15 June 2026

06:44 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The ANC said it has deployed NEC members in the capacity of acting spokespersons of the party.

ANC grants Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri special leave due to health

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu. Picture The Citizen

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has been granted special leave of absence to attend to matters relating to her health.

The party made the announcement on Sunday, but did not disclose further details.

Acting spokespersons

In a statement, the ANC said it has deployed NEC members Nonceba Mhlauli and Zuko Godlimpi to serve jointly, with immediate effect, as acting national spokespersons of the party.

“This deployment will ensure continuity in the communication work of the movement and the effective articulation of ANC policies, programmes and positions. Both Comrades bring considerable organisational experience and a deep understanding of the movement’s strategic objectives, and will jointly undertake the responsibilities of spokesperson during this period.”

Speedy recovery

The ANC has extended its best wishes to Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri and wishes her a speedy and full recovery.

“The movement looks forward to her return and calls upon all structures, members, supporters, media practitioners and stakeholders to afford the acting national spokespersons their full cooperation as they assume these responsibilities on behalf of the organisation.”

Winning eThekwini

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is confident the party will single-handedly win the eThekwini metro in the November elections and govern without a coalition.

Experts suggest that Mbalula is full of bravado and promotes the ANC as strong and invincible.

But the ANC is adamant that it will govern eThekwini with an outright majority after the 4 November local government elections.

No coalition

Addressing an ANC election volunteers assembly in Durban on Sunday, Mbalula said the ANC would not need a coalition partnership, adding that the party is tired of co-governing with its rivals.

RELATED ARTICLES

The ANC support base in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was eroded by the emergence of Jacob Zuma’s MK party, the majority party in the province.

MK was outsmarted by a minority coalition comprising the IFP, DA, ANC and National Freedom Party, which took power after the 2024 national elections.

Additional reporting by Eric Mthobeli Naki

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini municipality Fikile Mbalula KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Political parties uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Patients at risk as fake doctors become more difficult to identify, warns Sama
News Gauteng traffic chief Samuel Mashaba suspended over R300m cocaine scandal
Courts Zimbabwean man loses court bid to overturn Home Affairs ban over fake permanent resident permit
News 586 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa, with 268 on first flight
News Cartrack ‘manager’: You did not really work yourself to death

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News