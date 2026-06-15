ANC grants Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri special leave due to health

The ANC said it has deployed NEC members in the capacity of acting spokespersons of the party.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has been granted special leave of absence to attend to matters relating to her health.

The party made the announcement on Sunday, but did not disclose further details.

Acting spokespersons

In a statement, the ANC said it has deployed NEC members Nonceba Mhlauli and Zuko Godlimpi to serve jointly, with immediate effect, as acting national spokespersons of the party.

“This deployment will ensure continuity in the communication work of the movement and the effective articulation of ANC policies, programmes and positions. Both Comrades bring considerable organisational experience and a deep understanding of the movement’s strategic objectives, and will jointly undertake the responsibilities of spokesperson during this period.”

Speedy recovery

The ANC has extended its best wishes to Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri and wishes her a speedy and full recovery.

“The movement looks forward to her return and calls upon all structures, members, supporters, media practitioners and stakeholders to afford the acting national spokespersons their full cooperation as they assume these responsibilities on behalf of the organisation.”

Winning eThekwini

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is confident the party will single-handedly win the eThekwini metro in the November elections and govern without a coalition.

Experts suggest that Mbalula is full of bravado and promotes the ANC as strong and invincible.

But the ANC is adamant that it will govern eThekwini with an outright majority after the 4 November local government elections.

No coalition

Addressing an ANC election volunteers assembly in Durban on Sunday, Mbalula said the ANC would not need a coalition partnership, adding that the party is tired of co-governing with its rivals.

The ANC support base in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was eroded by the emergence of Jacob Zuma’s MK party, the majority party in the province.

MK was outsmarted by a minority coalition comprising the IFP, DA, ANC and National Freedom Party, which took power after the 2024 national elections.

Additional reporting by Eric Mthobeli Naki