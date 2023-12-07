ANC’s R150m debt ‘chump change’ for party’s ‘Forbes billionaires’

In the ANC's forensic report there’s the allegation that the party spent in access of R1.2 billion on the 2019 elections.

The lawyer for Ezulwini Investments, the company which the African National Congress (ANC) owes R102 million for election banners, said the governing party has leaders on the Forbes Billionaires List who have money to pay of its mounting debt, which he called “chum change”.

The printing and marketing company produced election banners for the ANC in 2019. However, it was not paid, with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula insisting the R102 million is a fraudulent claim and a heist against the ruling party.

Ezulwini took legal action against the ANC and won in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

ANC billionaires

Ezulweni Investment lawyer Shafique Sarlie told 702, the money owed, and which has now ballooned to about R150 million with interest, legal fees and other charges is “chum change” for the ANC.

“They told the country they have the money. We are owed so much, I want to believe it, you surely don’t make a statement like that. This is chum change because in their own forensic report there’s the allegation that they spent in access of R1.2 billion on the 2019 elections. Inflation, etc, one expects that they have in their war chest for the coming elections I would imagine at least more than that.

“If they don’t have it, their minders or leaders certainly do. Their leaders are on Forbes Magazine, they are billionaires, so surely R150 million is chum change,” said Sarlie.

No contract

Mbalula argued that despite three court rulings that the ANC had to pay the money for the services rendered during the 2019 elections, the party never entered into a contract with Ezulwini.

“As the then head of elections, I and then treasurer-general Paul Mashatile had complete oversight of contracts and approvals for election materials. We were never approached by Ezulwini to provide such materials.” said Mbalula.

He added that his and Mashatile’s signatures weren’t in the so-called contract.

However, Sarlie said three courts rubbished the defence of the ANC on the matter.

“He clearly has not read the judgment and his own affidavit in support of the ANC’s application to the Constitutional Court,” said Sarlie.

ANC assets

On Monday, the Sheriff of the Gauteng High Court rocked up at Luthuli House in Johannesburg to demand physical assets from the ANC in what has been described as an embarrassment for the governing party as it heads to the 2024 elections. But the Sherrif was prevented from entering the premises.

The ANC got a breather after filing papers at the Constitution Court to challenge the SCA ruling that it must pay the R102 million it owed Ezulwini Investments.

