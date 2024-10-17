ANC Limpopo dissolves three subregions amid instability

The ANC in Limpopo has dissolved three Waterberg subregional structures amid allegations of instability, divisive tendencies and irreconcilable political squabbles.

The party said it had ordered the subregions to recommend new names, in consultation with the provincial executive committee deployees for task teams in the three area for approval.

Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madazhe said two out of five Waterberg subregions held regional elective meetings in 2023.

Waterberg subregions dissolved

“But the other three failed to hold their elective conferences due to disruptions,” he said.

Madazhe said despite numerous opportunities, the three never held their meetings.

“We therefore resolved to dissolve the Belabela, Thabazimbi and Mogalakwena subregions,” he said.

The Norman Mashabane region is the biggest in the province in membership numbers.

Regional chair Pule Shayi and regional secretary Goodman Mtileni are touted for the party’s regional chair.

In the Peter Mokaba region, ANC Women’s League provincial chair Mamedupi Teffo and ANC Peter Mokaba regional chair John Mpe will tussle for the position of regional chair.

New leadership

The two ANC bigwigs have confirmed their candidature. The Sekhukhune ANC regional deputy chair Minah Bahula is touted to go uncontested for the regional chair position.

The sitting regional secretary, Mathope Tala, is also likely to remain as regional secretary. Three names have been flighted for the regional chair.

The name of chair Tshitereke Mathibe is favoured, followed by secretary Rudzani Ludere and former ANC Youth League leader Simon Mavikane.

