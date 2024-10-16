‘Who is supposed to take care of her?’: Pule Mabe asks why its a crime to give wife money

After appearing in court for corruption, Pule Mabe confirmed he has stepped aside as an NEC member.

Former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has announced his decision to step aside as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Speaking to the media outside the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court after being granted bail, Mabe confirmed that he had informed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula of his intention to step down from his NEC duties temporarily.

“On the same token, we advised the integrity commission of the African National Congress of these charges that has been preferred against us. We are not doing so because we are guilty,” he said on Wednesday.

Pule Mabe steps aside as ANC NEC member

Mabe came to the defence of his wife, Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe, who is a co-accused in the case, saying she “knows nothing about the karikis, she’s never been involved”.

“We are being told today that it constitutes a crime to give our wives monies earned legitimately in business deals,” he told reporters.

“Who is supposed to take care of her? When I spent sleepless nights working at home and being paid for my hard-earned labour, she becomes the rightful beneficiary, her and my kids. There’s nothing wrong [about that] because we have not stolen from anyone.”

ALSO READ: Zizi Kodwa resigns as ANC MP

The former ANC spokesperson responded to allegations that he did not disclose to Parliament that he was a director of Enviro-Mobi during his tenure as an MP.

“I did not dissociate from Enviro-Mobi, I just resigned as a director because I am expected to do so when I take up public office.”

He further clarified that he was not resigning from the ANC, “just stepping aside”.

Watch the video below:

Pule Mabe has stepped-aside from his position as a member of the ANC NEC. @Scrolla.Africa @EversonLuhanga @ZANewsFlash pic.twitter.com/9KeBoMy50S — Doreen Mokgolo (@Doreen_Mokgolo) October 16, 2024

Earlier, Mabe defended the tuk-tuks or karikis tender, explaining that his “innovation” was part of the research for his dissertation in pursuit of a Master of Business Leadership (MBL) degree, which he completed at Unisa in 2019.

“In my research work, I wrote about this innovation so there’s nothing wrong. Maybe, South Africans need to start knowing that being accused of crimes does not mean you are guilty,” the former ANC MP remarked.

“If it means that will make us look corrupt in the eyes of others, we are ready to pay that solemn price because we are hardworking.”

When asked whether he hoped his case would be resolved before the ANC’s 2027 national elective conference, as it could impact his chances of returning as an NEC member, Mabe replied: “I’m not a career politician.”

Pule Mabe and co-accused granted bail

Mabe, his wife, and business associate Tinyiko Mahuntsi were each granted bail of R30 000.

Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department chief director Loyiso Mkwana, former department HODs Thandeka Mbassa and Matilda Gasela, and former department chief financial officer (CFO) Abdullah Mohamed Ismail were also released on the same bail amount.

Their case was postponed to 25 March 2025.

READ MORE: ‘State’s corruption case palpably weak’: Zizi Kodwa now wants charges dropped too

The accused are facing charges of corruption, fraud, and theft in connection with a R27 million tender awarded to Mabe’s company, Enviro-Mobi, by the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department in 2017.

The tender was aimed at supplying 200 three-wheeler vehicles intended for use by waste pickers employed by the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

According to the state, Enviro-Mobi lacked the necessary expertise when it was awarded the tender.

Payments to Enviro-Mobi

It is alleged that Mkwana and Ismail allegedly recommended a payment of more than R16 million, despite no services being rendered by Mabe’s company.

Additionally, Mkwana purportedly recommended another payment of R9 million.

Payments were made to Enviro-Mobi, and the funds were subsequently transferred to the bank accounts of Mabe, his wife, Mahuntsi, and their family members.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t forget I was part of your plans’: Contractor’s WhatsApp messages accuse Free State premier of corruption

Only four of the 196 tuk-tuks, most of which allegedly had “mechanical difficulties”, were not delivered to the department.

The state revealed that although Mabe resigned as the director of Enviro-Mobi, he still controlled the company’s bank account.

Mabe allegedly authorised the payments made by his company between 2017 and 2020.