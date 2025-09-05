ANC make a call on Limpopo leadership

The ANC's renewal project has come under scrutiny once more.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has rejected a request by the party’s chairperson in Limpopo to be removed from his position.

This comes after Mathabatha on Monday sent a letter to Luthuli House complaining about misconduct and unethical behaviour by some members in the party.

He also complained about the legitimacy of two regional conferences, which have now taken place.

Mathabatha and his Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) met with Mbalula and the National Executive Committee (NEC) members who were deployed to monitor regional conferences in Limpopo.

Critical meeting with Mbalula

The ANC said on Friday that Mathabatha had been told to resolve his grievances with his Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

“The meeting resolved to reject the Provincial Chairperson’s step-aside intention and to refer the matter back to the province, allowing space for issues raised by the Provincial Chairperson to be addressed internally and for a resolution to be found,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

What now?

She said the outcome of the provincial resolution will be communicated formally to national officials at a subsequent meeting.

“The ANC emphasises that this process is guided by the principles of organisational renewal, unity, and accountability.

“With all regional conferences in Limpopo now successfully concluded, the province is expected to focus on accelerating service delivery and responding to the needs of the people,” she said.

Bhengu Motsiri said the ANC reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the bond of trust between the movement and the communities it serves.

ANC support in Limpopo

The ANC is in complete control of the Limpopo province, Bhengu-Motsiri said, adding that the party wants to assure those who voted for it that their votes will translate into effective service delivery.

She said the recent by-election win in Limpopo shows that the people in that province still support the ANC.

“The ANC acknowledges the overwhelming by-election victory in Ward 34, Fetakgomo Tubatse, Sekhukhune in Limpopo.

“This victory once again demonstrates the enduring confidence our people continue to place in the ANC,” she said.

Mathabatha, who is also the deputy minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, was elected ANC chairperson in 2014. He was re-elected once more in 2018.

The provinces of Limpopo and the Eastern Cape have been seen as ANC strongholds.

What other parties are saying

Cope Limpopo provincial chairperson, Makgwana Rampedi claimed Mathabatha was trying to whitewash his part in the province’s failures.

“We believe his decision to step down is not sincere, but rather a performance to cover up a long history of corruption and moral bankruptcy. His sudden departure, citing unethical behaviour, misconduct, and a decline in ANC values, is a hollow attempt to rewrite history and deceive the very people whose livelihoods he and his comrades have systematically destroyed.

“This is not a moment of redemption but a desperate scramble to salvage a tarnished reputation as the ANC’s grip on power weakens under its first coalition government since 1994,” said Rampedi.

The ANC Youth League in Limpopo labelled Mathabatha a coward who runs away from purported problems in the ANC instead of resolving them.

“If comrade Mathabatha feels that what he calls his integrity is too big for the ANC, he might as well pen down a short resignation letter without causing any drama. This must be accompanied by a resignation letter from Parliament and his role as Deputy Minister,” it said.

Political analyst weighs in

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen this week that Mathabatha stepping down from his role would weaken the province.

“There is no doubt in my mind that there are serious problems within the ANC, and I cannot emphasise it enough, serious problems within the ANC, and this is manifesting in so many areas.

“We have an absent president who is not prepared to take any decisions, at least not a decision that can divide the ANC,” he said.

