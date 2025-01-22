ANC mayors in Limpopo prepare for third-term bids

Pule Shayi and John Mpe, long-serving Limpopo ANC leaders, gear up for critical regional elective conferences, seeking to extend their terms in office.

Two Limpopo executive mayors are seeking third terms in ANC regional elective conferences next month.

Pule “Frelimo” Shayi, the executive mayor for Mopani district municipality, and Norman Mashabane ANC regional chair and Polokwane municipaity executive mayor Makoro John Mpe are running for office again.

Mayors seeking third terms

Mpe is also Peter Mokaba ANC regional chair. Both men have led the ANC in their regions for more than six years.

Norman Mashabane is the biggest ANC region in Limpopo in terms of membership, while Peter Mokaba is the most influential between conferences.

The Peter Mokaba region is the economic hub of the province and the province’s capital.

According to two popular slates, Shayi will contest the position with regional secretary, Goodman Mtileni.

Shayi contests with Mtileni

Mtileni said the region would hold its ninth regional conference from 21-23 February at Karibu Hotel in the Mark Shope subregion.

Peter Mokaba region will hold its regional conference next month. The ANC held its special regional general council meeting in November.

