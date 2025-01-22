Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Alex Japho Matlala

By Alex Japho Matlala

Journalist

2 minute read

22 Jan 2025

05:40 am

ANC mayors in Limpopo prepare for third-term bids

Pule Shayi and John Mpe, long-serving Limpopo ANC leaders, gear up for critical regional elective conferences, seeking to extend their terms in office.

ANC mayors in Limpopo prepare for third-term bids

Polokwane mayor John Mpe. Picture: Polokwane Review

Two Limpopo executive mayors are seeking third terms in ANC regional elective conferences next month.

Pule “Frelimo” Shayi, the executive mayor for Mopani district municipality, and Norman Mashabane ANC regional chair and Polokwane municipaity executive mayor Makoro John Mpe are running for office again.

Mayors seeking third terms

Mpe is also Peter Mokaba ANC regional chair. Both men have led the ANC in their regions for more than six years.

Norman Mashabane is the biggest ANC region in Limpopo in terms of membership, while Peter Mokaba is the most influential between conferences.

ALSO READ: Limpopo schools bouncing back with major repairs

The Peter Mokaba region is the economic hub of the province and the province’s capital.

According to two popular slates, Shayi will contest the position with regional secretary, Goodman Mtileni.

Shayi contests with Mtileni

Mtileni said the region would hold its ninth regional conference from 21-23 February at Karibu Hotel in the Mark Shope subregion.

Peter Mokaba region will hold its regional conference next month. The ANC held its special regional general council meeting in November.

NOW READ: Limpopo aims for top five national matric results

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo mayor

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Murder witness shot dead outside Lenasia Magistrate’s Court
South Africa Road to recovery: Here’s what level the Vaal Dam is currently at
Education Money is there but ‘political will is lacking’: Not enough schools being built in South Africa
South Africa WATCH: ANC defends Ntshavheni over explosive corruption allegations
South Africa Load reduction is back! Here are the areas affected [LIST]

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES