Limpopo schools bouncing back with major repairs

The Limpopo department of education needs more than R500 million to rehabilitate schools damaged by storms last year – but the possible impact of cyclone Dikeledi approaching from Mozambique can see that amount balloon.

The department said yesterday it was working around the clock to revamp the schools. About 137 schools were damaged by a vicious storm early last year. The storm left furniture ruined, roofs blown away and classroom walls cracked.

The districts of Mopani, Vhembe and Sekhukhune were hardest hit.

Schools hit with storm damage

The department provided mobile classrooms for some schools, while others crammed pupils into already overcrowded classrooms.

Despite this, the province’s class of 2024 produced an 85.01% matric pass rate from 79.54% in 2023.

Departmental spokesperson Mike Maringa said all the affected schools have been receiving attention since day one,” adding that renovations were currently at an advanced stage.

“Our infrastructure budget for the current financial year ending in March is R1.5 billion. We have requested funding from the National Disaster Fund and help is forthcoming. All the schools require a budget to the tune of R570 million for renovations,” Maringa said.

The disaster has not in any way hampered the culture of learning in affected schools, he said.

Teaching and learning in full swing

“I can assure you that from where I am sitting, learning and teaching is in full swing in all our schools.”

Maringa further assured residents there were no longer mud or trees in classrooms in the province.

“We no longer have mud schools. But we still have blocks that were built by community members some moons back.

“Some are still intact and others are part of those that we are currently demolishing,” he said.

Speaking during a backto-school campaign at Mmiditsi Secondary School in Bordershoek yesterday, sport, art and culture MEC Jerry Maseko said help was on the way.

Maseko said he was working with the department of public works and the Limpopo provincial government to give financial and moral support to affected schools.