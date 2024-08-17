ANC must improve image, public perception – analysts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has many ‘culprits to fire over the next six months’, one of the analysts believes.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the ANC’s renewal is paramount in its recovery from the 40% it garnered in the May general election, political analysts said it is vital the party improve its brand image and public perception.

Ramaphosa was frank about ANC weaknesses at the recent ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla.

The way forward

Referring to internal challenges, Ramaphosa said: “As the 2024 elections have reminded us, there is no way that we can advance the [national democratic revolution] without effective and active structures of the alliance and the broad democratic movement.

“By the same measure, we need ANC members, volunteers, cadres and leaders who are committed, selfless and capable. They should be people who have integrity – displaying advanced levels of political consciousness.

“Through organisational renewal, we need to promote principled, transformative and emancipatory activism and politics.

“This lekgotla has confirmed that the ANC must proceed without delay and with greater energy with the renewal of our movement.”

University of South Africa political science Prof Dirk Kotzé, independent political analyst Sandile Swana and University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood found Ramaphosa’s call for the ANC renewal – although not a new statement – a requirement for the political survival of party which, for the past three decades, enjoyed an overwhelming majority vote.

Kotzé said the ANC renewal was “crucial, because it has to turn around what led to the decline in votes”.

“Public opinion has been negative about the internal functioning of the ANC and the quality of their representatives,” he said.

“It is important for the party to create a new public image, supported by a new culture within the ANC – not about themselves egos and political careers.”

GNU was the only solution for ANC

With a 40% vote, Kotzé said the ANC had no other alternative than a commitment to the government of national unity “because it can no longer govern on its own”.

While necessary, Swana described the ANC renewal process as “not easy”.

Swana said: “Branches are occupied by crooks and the most useless people who control deployed cadres in municipal offices.

“How will Ramaphosa and the NEC correct that? Sixty-four of these municipalities are totally dysfunctional, with 55 in financial distress – some for the past 15 years.

“Ramaphosa has many culprits to fire over the next six months in order to repair municipalities before the 2026 elections.”

Henwood said the outcome of the 2024 polls “may focus attention to the question of renewal – though outcomes will be the result of dedicated action and leadership”.

He said tensions and differences in the alliance were normal.

“Threats of partners walking out of the alliance are also not new,” said Henwood. “The question is who leaves, on what basis and to what?

“The SACP has in the past threatened to go it alone – something not as easy as some think.”