Bonginkosi Khanyile arrested for ‘conspiracy to commit public violence’

Former MK party uMkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKYL) party National Coordinator Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested over his remarks ahead of May’s elections.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal Crime Against The State officer arrested Khanyile on Friday for contravening the riotous assemblies Act. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit public violence.

Khanyile was released on bail and will re-appear in the Durban Magistrate Court on 23 September 2024 for both cases.

Khanyile ‘inciting violence’

In the run-up to the polls, Khanyile publicly threatened that there would be no elections if former president Jacob Zuma or the MK party were prevented from contesting the elections.

He was later removed from his position as a youth leader in the party and given a suspended R150 000 fine by the electoral court for incitement.

“It is alleged that Khanyile made a public announcement which was in contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act. The essence of the announcement was to instigate the citizens of South Africa to protest and commit acts of violence all over the country should the political party of his choice not be on the ballot paper.

“The announcement also had connotations that the citizens of the country must gather together and loot the country as previously done in July 2021.

“A criminal case was reported at Brixton police station and Khanyile was arrested at Durban Magistrate Court whilst he was appearing for the July 2021 matter,” the Hawks said of his arrest on Friday.

Not the only MK party member in hot water

Former MK party KZN leader Visvin Reddy, a long-time Jacob Zuma supporter, also warned during election season that there may be civil war if the party was not able to contest the polls.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told 702 in April that members who incite violence would be disciplined and possibly expelled.

“Any member that utters or makes any pronouncements of violence will be dealt with drastically and we’ll expel them. Visvin Reddy in the same way we’ve dealt with [MK youth leader] Bonginkosi [Khanyile] has also received a warning.”

