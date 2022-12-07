ANC refutes claims Paul Mashatile failed to protect Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

The African National Congress (ANC) has refuted claims that its Treasurer General Paul Mashatile apparently failed to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting of the special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

This comes after news reports indicated that some party members in Gauteng were unhappy with Mashatile, for seemingly not standing by the president.

Ramaphosa’s supporters picketed outside Nasrec in Johannesburg on Monday, labelling Mashatile as “a self-serving politician.”

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party has noted with concern the media reports suggesting some members of the ANC were unhappy with Mashatile.

“The reports on Primedia’s EWN quote a handful of people who presented themselves as ANC members who gathered outside the Nasrec conference venue.”

“We dismiss these baseless and unfounded claims categorically and urge members of the ANC to desist from spreading malicious rumours about leaders of the organisation. This kind of conduct is inconsistent with the values and traditions of the ANC and can only be aimed at sowing divisions at a time when we should be focussing our efforts on uniting the ANC,” Mabe said.

Mabe said Mashatile always works and acts as part of the collective leadership elected at the 54th national conference in 2017.

“Attempts to single out and character assassinate the person of the Treasurer General comrade Paul Mashatile are divisive and clearly designed to drive a wedge between members on the eve of the all-important 55th National Conference.”

“The leadership structure of the ANC fully supports the work of the Treasurer General who has also been entrusted with running of the Secretary General’s office including overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organisation,” he said.

Mabe said the renewal of the ANC is primarily dependent on the conduct and intentions of members of the organisation.

“Members and leaders are therefore urged to resist the temptation of planting seeds of mistrust and elevating their personal views beyond the interest of the organisation,” said Mabe.

