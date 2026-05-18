ANC rejects claims of NEC clash over 'Mbeki, Phala Phala'

Mbeki has, since 2022, been openly critical of the ANC's handling of the Phala Phala matter.

The ANC has refuted reports of tensions at its special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting over comments allegedly made about former President Thabo Mbeki and the Phala Phala saga.

Reports emerged over the weekend that tensions flared during last week’s meeting after deputy international relations minister Thandi Moraka allegedly criticised Mbeki for publicly weighing in on the Phala Phala saga.

Accusations

ANC members who attended the closed-door meeting in Cape Town said Moraka accused Mbeki of posturing as a “super leader” whose views were treated as “alpha and omega” within sections of the ANC, according to Sunday World.

Moraka, regarded within ANC circles as closely aligned with President Cyril Ramaphosa, raised concerns about senior veterans publicly commenting on sensitive internal matters rather than engaging directly with party structures.

Mbeki’s criticism

The matter arose during discussions about the ANC’s communication strategy following the Constitutional Court’s recent judgment ordering Parliament to establish an impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal, according to the publication.

Mbeki has been openly critical of the ANC’s handling of the matter since 2022.

In early 2023, he wrote to ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, questioning the party’s decision to use its parliamentary majority to block the adoption of the Section 89 panel report into Ramaphosa.

Reports slammed

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu slammed the weekend reports.

“The ANC rejects with contempt the fabricated and unsubstantiated report. At no point during the special NEC meeting did such discussions or confrontations occur in the manner alleged.

“The ANC believes this article stands as an example of how the media should not operate. Freedom of the press carries with it a responsibility to report truthfully, fairly and ethically, not to deliberately sow division through anonymous and unverifiable claims,” Bhengu said.

Phala Phala

Amid calls for him to resign following the apex court’s ruling, Ramaphosa said in a national address that he will proceed with his 2022 plan to challenge the independent panel’s findings in the Phala Phala matter.

He insisted he would not resign, saying: “Since a criminal complaint was laid against me in June 2022, I have consistently maintained that I have not stolen public money, committed any crime, nor violated my oath of office.

“I therefore respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign. To do so would be to pre‑empt a process defined by the constitution.”

Ramaphosa’s decision to revive a judicial review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report has drawn sharp condemnation from the EFF, which has accused him of exploiting legal mechanisms to evade accountability.