ANC gives Zuma date for disciplinary hearing – here’s when he will appear

Former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside the Electoral Court on 19 March 2024 in Bloemfontein. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be hauled before an African National Congress (ANC) disciplinary hearing next week Tuesday for contravening party rules.

This was revealed in a notice of set-down document by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

According to the SABC, in the notice dated 24 April 2024, Zuma was informed that he has been charged with two counts.

Disciplinary hearing

“Former ANC President Zuma is accused of contravening the ANC constitution when he, one publicly endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe party (MK) on the 16th of December 2023 and, two, when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK Party. Zuma may be represented by any member of the ANC in good standing at the hearing.”

Zuma was suspended from the governing party in March. This came after a two-day NEC meeting.

Zuma suspension

On the sidelines of that meeting, the party’s Secretary General Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on Zuma’s suspension, calling the “JZ project” one that “riles up a political base that foments social unrest”.

“Former president Jacob Zuma is actively impugning the integrity of the ANC and campaigning to dislodge the ANC from power while claiming that he has not terminated his membership. This conduct is irreconcilable with the spirit of organisational discipline and letter of the ANC constitution.”

At the time, Mbalula told the ANC meeting that the party would not call Zuma for a disciplinary hearing because he (Zuma) had effectively disqualified himself by endorsing the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK).

Campaigning for MK party

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

In December, Zuma announced that he would support the MK party for the 2024 general elections because the ANC had strayed from its core values.

However, this contradicts his statement in October, when he said the ANC “remains the only viable instrument to bring about a better life”.

Not member of ANC

In January, ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo said Zuma was “no longer a member of the ANC”.

“We have not left him, he has left the ANC… I think it is the hatred for (Cyril) Ramaphosa, but also he has realised that the ANC has at some point gotten enough of serving only his interest.

“I can tell you the support we have given President Zuma, even after we were elected in 2022, is beyond any person. But there is a limit where you say I can’t go beyond this,” Mtolo said.

The Citizen has contacted the MK party for comment. This will be included in the article once received.

