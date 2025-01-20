ANC shake-up: ‘Removing Lesufi will trigger internal turmoil’

The party's national leaders were given a week to develop a proposal on reconfiguring the leadership for Gauteng and KZN.

Sanet Solomon, a political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa), says Panyaza Lesufi’s removal as the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng will cause “turmoil” in the party.

She commented after the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, announced on Monday that the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will be reconfigured.

Turmoil if Panyaza is removed

It is still not clear how the two provinces will be reconfigured.

However, the party’s national leaders were given a week to develop a proposal for reconfiguring the leadership of these two provinces.

Solomon said Lesufi plays a crucial role in ANC politics, and removal from his current role as ANC chairperson would cause divisions in the party.

Lesufi has been seen as opposed to the government of national unity (GNU) and has gained popularity with leftist forces for ensuring that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not part of the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) in Gauteng.

There have also been some public spats between himself and Mbalula.

“Over the past few months, there have been numerous reports documenting the friction between the ANC’s national structure and Panyaza Lesufi,” Solomon said. “This disconnect has been evident in their public interactions, statements and decision making.”

No one is safe

Solomon said the reconfiguration process leaves all members of the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal PECs politically vulnerable.

“It could result in the removal of PEC members and their replacement with less popular leaders.

“This could be a challenge in a province that requires strong and decisive leadership. Moreover, removing leaders with larger constituencies may result in factional politics that could influence the 2027 ANC Conference,” she said.

ANC factions

Solomon warned of another possible splinter group forming after the ANC elective conference.

“There is no imminent split anticipated for the ANC in the run-up to the 2026 local government elections, but one may be on the cards for their 2027 conference as it prepares to select its new leadership.”

During the media briefing on Monday, Mbalula confirmed that some ANC members were already creating slates for the next elective conference.

He said some senior party members were meeting about this in different parts of the country.

However, he said it was unfortunate that they were using serious issues, such as the party’s problems in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, to lobby.

There were rumours that Mbalula was interested in becoming ANC president after Ramaphosa.

However, he said his main interest now is to be the party’s secretary general.