ANC to charge Masina for ignoring order over no-confidence motion in Tania Campbell – report

The ANC’s Gauteng leadership has reportedly resolved to charge its Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina, for allegedly defying an instruction to withdraw a motion of no confidence against the Democratic Alliance‘s (DA) Tania Campbell last month.

Motion of no confidence in Campbell

EWN on Thursday reported that the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) led by its chairperson and Premier of the province, Panyaza Lesufi, made the decision to charge Masina during its meeting on Wednesday evening.

Although the motion of no confidence in Campbell was successful last month, the PEC apparently wanted the Ekurhuleni regional executive committee to withdraw the motion due to what happened in the City of Johannesburg when the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed from office as mayor through a motion of no confidence and later reinstated by a high court ruling.

According to EWN, the decision to table the motion of no confidence in Campbell has put Masina at odds with the Gauteng PEC, which has accused him and the Ekurhuleni regional executive committee of ignoring the instruction from the higher structure.

Tania Campbell re-elected

In a stunning move on Tuesday, Campbell was re-elected during a council meeting after talks between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over a power-sharing deal failed.

The metro had been without a leader for over two weeks following Campbell’s removal through the ANC-sponsored motion of no-confidence on 26 October.

Tuesday’s proceedings saw the EFF’s Gauteng chairperson and caucus leader in Ekurhuleni, Nkululeko Dunga, withdrawing from the mayoral race.

Dunga had accepted his party’s nomination for the position, but made a sudden U-turn after the ANC nominated its deputy regional chairperson, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, while Campbell was fielded as the DA’s candidate yet again.

The ANC’s Gauteng PEC is expected to brief the media on Thursday afternoon, on the outcomes of their meeting.

