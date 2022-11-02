Ekurhuleni to elect new mayor after Campbell booted out

Faizel Patel

A new executive mayor of Ekurhuleni is expected to be elected on Tuesday after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Tania Campbell was removed as the first citizen of the city.

The City of Ekurhuleni held its council sitting last week, where Tania Campbell was ousted through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.

Campbell may contest again

While 100 councillors voted in favour of her removal, 93 councillors voters against her ousting, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) abstaining from the vote.

Scrolla reported Campbell saying the motion of no confidence was not a matter of merit, and she would fight to overturn it.

“The residents of this Metro deserve nothing less, and we will not give up the fight. You never know, I might just be back as mayor in 10 days.”

“Those who seek power are one step closer to putting their hands back in the public purse to line their pockets,” she said.

Extraordinary council meeting

Speaker of the Ekurhuleni council has issued a notice for an extraordinary council meeting to elect the new mayor.

“The Speaker of Council Raymond Dhlamini, invites all interested members of the public and media to attend the Extra Ordinary Council Meeting to be held on the 2nd of November 2022.”

The city said the meeting is called in terms of Rule 18 of the Council Standing Orders by Law to elect an Executive Mayor.

“According to Rule 18, sub-section 1 and 2, the Speaker may, if it is necessary to obtain an urgent Council resolution on a matter, call an extraordinary meeting of the Council to conduct business outside of the scheduled Meetings. An extraordinary Council meeting may be convened to deal with matters of public urgency which cannot be held over until the next scheduled ordinary meeting.”

Councillors in the City of Ekurhuleni are expected to elect new mayor tomorrow, this comes after Tania Campbell was ousted as Mayor last week. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/rdMBdJGm5M— Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) November 1, 2022

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the OR Tambo Government Precinct, Germiston on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

