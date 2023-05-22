ANC Vhembe region promises Cyril victory in 2024 polls

The ANC in Vhembe, Limpopo, has promised President Cyril Ramaphosa nothing but a decisive victory at the 2024 general elections. The promise was made during the party’s regional general council (RGC) on Saturday. “We promised [Ramaphosa] during his visit two months ago that we will not disappoint in the polls. “We told him the ANC will win this election with huge margin because in Vhembe it is either the ANC or nothing,” Vhembe ANC regional spokesperson Gumane Mukwevho said yesterday. Ramaphosa In Limpopo, Ramaphosa – who has his ancestral roots in the region – is viewed by many as grandfather,...

In Limpopo, Ramaphosa – who has his ancestral roots in the region – is viewed by many as grandfather, dad or malome (uncle). Mukwevho said Ramaphosa grew up at Khalavha village and attended Mphaphuli Secondary School in Sibasa, outside Thohoyandou. He eventually relocated to Chiawelo in Soweto.

The region has the subregions of Makhado, Collins Chabane, Musina and Thulamela, which have 127 ANC branches. It is the second biggest region in Limpopo after Norman Mashanane.

“When the president was here, we told him we are going to fight tooth and nail to make sure the ANC wins the 2024 elections with flying colours,” said Mukwevho.

“He responded by saying it was an undisputed fact that Vhembe is the home of the ANC.”

Unity

Makhado mayor Samuel “Dubabuse” Munyai, who was elected deputy regional chair at the RGC, Samuel “Dubabuse” Munyai said the Vhembe region was united.

“From here, henceforth, we are going to work tirelessly like our lives depended on it to campaign for the ANC… Our promise to the electorates is that we are going to do this for the president-our father, Ramaphosa.”

Munyai beat Vhembe mayor Dowelani Nenguda with a slight margin, receiving 132 votes to Nenguda’s 129.

ANC bigwig Miyelani Chauke, who is member of the mayoral committee at Vhembe received 136 votes to Collins Chabane mayor Shadrack Maluleke’s 126 votes to become the new regional deputy secretary, while Munyai became regional deputy chair.

