By Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
22 May 2023
5:31 am
Politics

ANC Vhembe region promises Cyril victory in 2024 polls

By Alex Japho Matlala

In Limpopo, Ramaphosa – who has his ancestral roots in the region – is viewed by many as grandfather, dad or malome

ANC Vhembe region promises Cyril victory in 2024 polls
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter
The ANC in Vhembe, Limpopo, has promised President Cyril Ramaphosa nothing but a decisive victory at the 2024 general elections. The promise was made during the party’s regional general council (RGC) on Saturday. “We promised [Ramaphosa] during his visit two months ago that we will not disappoint in the polls. “We told him the ANC will win this election with huge margin because in Vhembe it is either the ANC or nothing,” Vhembe ANC regional spokesperson Gumane Mukwevho said yesterday. Ramaphosa In Limpopo, Ramaphosa – who has his ancestral roots in the region – is viewed by many as grandfather,...

Read more on these topics