‘Tourism sector making comeback,’ says Ramaphosa after visitors spent over R25 billion

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the South African tourism industry is well on its way to recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the sector.

The tourism industry suffered devastating losses when borders were closed in 2020 to control the spread of the virus and as a result, some businesses in the hospitality sector were forced to close down.

But, according to the the president, the situation was improving.

Rapid recovery

Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter, indicated that the latest statistics on tourist arrivals show that the industry was making a “strong and sustained” comeback.

This after it was revealed by Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille, recently that nearly 5.7 million visitors graced South Africa’s shores last year, which was an increase of over 150% compared to the previous year.

At least two million tourists were recorded in the first half of this year, more than twice as many compared to the same period in 2022.

“Although tourist arrivals are not yet at pre-pandemic levels, the latest figures show that a significant and rapid recovery is underway,” the president said on Monday.

Ramaphosa also highlighted that more than R25 billion was spent by tourists in the first quarter.

“Not only are we seeing more tourists coming to our shores, but they are also spending more during their visits. This is a valuable stream of foreign exchange, sustaining and creating jobs, and enabling further investment in our tourism infrastructure,” he said.

e-Visa system

The president said government was making progress in its bid to reform the country’s immigration processes as this would help to further boost tourism and attract investment.

“There are obviously linkages between tourists visiting a country and potential future trade and investment.”

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced during his budget vote speech that work was underway to develop and expand the current e-Visa system.

The e-Visa, which is an official electronic document permitting entry into and travel within South Africa, will be expanded to more countries by the end of this year.

According to Motsoaledi, the e-Visa system has been in place for 14 countries – including Kenya, Egypt, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, among others – for nationals that enter via OR Tambo International airport.

The Department of Home Affairs will roll out the e-Visa system to 20 more non-visa-exempt countries including Senegal, Indonesia, Algeria and Lithuania.