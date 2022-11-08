ANC Women’s League endorses Ramaphosa for second term, dumps Dlamini-Zuma for Modise

Thapelo Lekabe

The ANC Women’s League national task team (NTT) has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa to serve a second term as the governing party’s leader.

ANCWL picks for ANC elective conference

The NTT, which is led by former National Assembly speaker and ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete as its national convenor, met on Monday to decide on its preferred candidates ahead of the ANC’s much-anticipated 55th national elective conference next month.

Unlike in 2017 when it endorsed Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its presidential candidate, the ANC Women’s League has this time around given the nod to Defence Minister Thandi Modise to serve as the ANC’s deputy president.

The temporary structure of the governing party gave Ramaphosa 52 for re-election as president.

The other presidential hopefuls, Dlamini-Zuma and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize garnered seven and five votes, respectively.

ANC deputy president

Modise, who was tipped last year for the ANC deputy president post on Ramaphosa’s slate, received 43 votes.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has been the leading candidate in terms of the most number of nominations received for provinces for the deputy ANC president position. Mashatile received 13 votes from the women’s league.

The other contenders for the post, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi received four and three votes, respectively.

Secretary-general

The nod for the critical role of secretary-general went to ANC head of elections and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. He managed to garner 39 votes.

The other challengers for the position, former Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle, and former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli received 10 and eight votes, respectively.

ANC general manager Febe Potgieter got 46 votes for the deputy secretary-general post, while ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane received 18 votes.

One of Ramaphosa’s closest allies, Gwen Ramokgopa, was given the nod for the treasurer-general position. She received 52 votes while Mpumalanga ANC deputy secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali only managed to get nine votes.

The women’s league also supports for Gwede Mantashe to serve a second term as ANC national chairperson.

ANCYL endorsement

The ANC youth league task team (NYTT), another temporary structure of the ANC, endorsed Mkhize for party president.

The NYTT also backed Mashatile for the deputy president position.

Mbalula received the nod for the secretary-general post and Mokonyane the nod for the deputy secretary-general position. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe won the nomination for treasurer-general.

