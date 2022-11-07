ANC leadership race: Here are the leading contenders for top six positions

Thapelo Lekabe

Monday is officially the deadline for ANC branches to conclude their nominations ahead of the governing party’s 55th national elective conference next month.

ANC elective conference

While several candidates are hoping to be nominated and elected for the highly contested presidency of the ANC, incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize appear to be the leading candidates vying for the top position.

The other candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring for the presidency include Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is the leading candidate to replace David Mabuza as the ANC’s deputy president.

Picture File: ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

The other challengers for the position include Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and Eastern Cape premier and ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane.

70% of branches completed nominations

During a media briefing on Friday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said over 70% of the party’s branches had completed their branch general meetings (BGMs) which are required for their participation in the December conference.

Mabe said more than 2 700 branches across the country had set for their BGMs and submitted their nominations for their preferred candidates to serve on the top six and the 80-member national executive committee (NEC).

The NEC is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between national conferences.

The conclusion of the nomination process on Monday paves the way for the national conference to go ahead from 16 to 20 December in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The Free State and the Western Cape are the only two remaining provinces of the ANC that have not convened their elective conferences.

While endorsements from ANC provinces might give an indication of which candidates are leading in the party’s leadership race, it’s important to note that branches will ultimately have the final say on who gets nominated and elected for the top posts.

The ANC is expected to consolidate the various nominations starting on 12 November.

Here’s a wrap of the leading contenders nominated for the ANC’s top six positions:

KwaZulu-Natal ANC

The ANC’s biggest voting bloc, KwaZulu-Natal, has endorsed Zweli Mkhize to be the president of the governing party.

Mashatile is nominated for deputy president, Stanley Mathabatha for national chair, Phumulo Masualle as secretary-general and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general.

KZN did not announce a nominee for the treasurer position. ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said they were hoping for a female candidate.

Limpopo ANC

The ANC in Limpopo, the party’s second-largest voting bloc, has pledged its support to Ramaphosa to serve a second term and for Mashatile to deputise him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Limpopo ANC chairperson Stan Mathabatha.

The province is pushing for its current chair Mathabatha to be the next ANC national chairperson to replace the incumbent, Gwede Mantashe.

Eastern Cape ANC

The Eastern Cape ANC, the party’s third-largest province, has thrown its weight behind Ramaphosa to have another go as party president.

It’s unclear which candidates the province supports for the other top six positions.

Northern Cape ANC

The Northern Cape ANC has endorsed Ramaphosa for re-election as president but chose to back all six candidates in the running for the deputy president position.

The province also backed Gwen Ramokgopa, Fikile Mbalula, and Febe Potgieter for the position of secretary-general.

The Northern Cape nominated Mantashe for re-election as national chair and Mathabatha as its preferred candidate for treasurer along with Lamola.

Mpumalanga ANC

The ANC in Mpumalanga endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term as president.

The province put forward Lamola as its preferred choice for ANC deputy president.

Picture File: Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola.

North West ANC

The ANC in the North West backed Ramaphosa for another term in office.

The provincial leadership said its branches would determine who else would be nominated for the other top six posts.

Gauteng ANC

The ANC in Gauteng also endorsed Ramaphosa for re-election as president.

The province has given the nod for Mashatile as Ramaphosa’s deputy.

It also wants Mathabatha to become the national chair and Nomvula Mokonyane to be elected as the deputy secretary-general.

ANCYL endorsement

The ANC youth league task team (NYTT) has endorsed Mkhize for party president.

The youth league’s temporary leadership also backed Mashatile for the deputy president position.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Mbalula received the nod for the secretary-general position and Mokonyane for the deputy secretary-general post. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe won the nomination for treasurer general.

