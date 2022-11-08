Stephen Tau
8 Nov 2022
Politics

Road to Nasrec: Mkhize doing a better job of dealing with his scandals than Ramaphosa

Stephen Tau

Despite having had the Digital Vibes cloud over his head, an expert says Mkhize has done a much better job in clearing the air than the president.

ANC’s way of being a government of reaction is disheartening
General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
As the race for the new African National Congress (ANC) leadership heats up, several names have been bandied about. Some of the prominent names include those of Zweli Mkhize, Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Fikile Mbalula. While the sitting president Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be enjoying the majority of support from some of the nine provinces, he is also facing a fierce battle for the position of president from the likes of Dlamini-Zuma and Mashatile. Just this past weekend, Mkhize’s presidential aspirations seemed to be gaining momentum after he was...

