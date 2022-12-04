ANC’s NWC likely to oppose motion to adopt Section 89 report

Citizen Reporter

The ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) has reportedly decided that MP’s must oppose adoption of the Section 89 panel report into the farm heist that took place on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s privately owned game farm, Phala Phala.

Ramaphosa is accused of contravening foreign currency laws and covering up a burglary on his farm in which millions of US dollars were allegedly stolen.

News 24 reports that ANC members believed that the “report was flawed in law and could not warrant the removal of the president.”

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to host a special sitting on Monday, in which it is thought that governing party MPs would be instructed not to vote in favour of adopting the report during an upcoming debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa stepped out of Sunday’s NWC meeting, to allow them to deliberate on the report.

Ramaphosa has the right to appeal the report that found he may have violated the Constitution and anti-corruption laws related to dealings made on his privately owned wildlife farm Phala Phala.

“The president’s allies argued that while they believed the report was flawed, they did not say Ramaphosa should not be held accountable on the matter,” reports News 24’s political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

The President is expected to appeal the report at the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, opposition party the Congress of the People (Cope) believes should Ramaphosa be forced to resign, the state capture report will be ‘thrown out the window’.

