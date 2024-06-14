Politics

By Faizel Patel

14 Jun 2024

ANC’s Thoko Didiza elected Speaker of the National Assembly

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the proceedings.

Thoko Didiza. Photo: X/@KG_ZA2024

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Thoko Didiza has been elected speaker of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) after defeating the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Veronica Mente by 250 votes to 83.

ANC MP Pemmy Majodina nominated Didiza for speaker while Mente was nominated by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula.

Didiza trounced Mente in a secret ballot, all under the careful watch of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.

Results

Announcing the results, Zondo said there had been 17 spoiled ballots.

Didiza is taking over from outgoing Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, who is not returning to parliament.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Siviwe Gwarube was elected as deputy speaker.

ALSO READ: WATCH: These are ANC’s premier candidates for seven provinces

