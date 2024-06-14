WATCH: Panyaza Lesufi re-elected as Gauteng premier

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Panyaza Lesufi has been re-elected as the Premier of Gauteng.

Gauteng Judge President Justice Dunstan Mlambo made the announcement following a secret ballot.

Lesufi was re-elected unopposed during a special house sitting at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Friday.

Watch Panyaza Lesufi re-elected as Gauteng premier

Lesufi returns for a second term after taking over the reins in October 2022.

Lesufi calls for unity

During his address to the Provincial Legislature, Lesufi said the government of provincial unity must be made possible for the benefit of residents of Gauteng.

“I am nothing wihout the ANC and our alliance partners. But most imporantly, the movement of the people by the people. Thank you so much for assigning me to an instrucment of change and liberation. To the ANC PEC, you have you have once more demonstrated our unity agenda is solid and unshakeable.

“Failure is not an option but success is compulsory. Less talk and more work, lets grow Gauteng together. he said.

PANYAZA LESUFI ADDRESSES FIRST SITTING OF GAUTENG LEGISLATURE

The ANC’s Morakane Mosupyoe was also elected the new Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. She was elected unopposed.

Other premiers elected

Following the DA’s Allan Winde’s being elected as Western Cape Premier on Thursday, several ANC members were elected or re-elected premier on Friday.

Dr Phophi Ramathuba was elected as the premier of Limpopo. She had previously served as MEC for health in the province.

Former Free State MEC for Community Safety and ANC member Maqueen Joyce Letsoha-Mathae was elected Free State Premier.

The ANC’s Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected Premier of the Eastern Cape.

The party’s Lazarus Mokgosi was elected in the North West, while former ANC Mpumalanga chair Mandla Ndlovu was elected Premier in that province.

ANC Northern Cape chair Zamani Saul was re-elected as Premier of the province.

