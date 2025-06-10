ATM has a new president

In March, the MK party and the ATM agreed to collaborate on all political, community, and parliamentary programmes and activities.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has appointed Professor Caesar Nongqunga as its new president, replacing Vuyo Zungula.

Zungula had been at the helm since the party’s inception in 2018.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to president Zungula for his remarkable service over the past seven years,” said the ATM on Monday.

“His visionary leadership has been instrumental in registering the party, advocating for the voiceless, and firmly establishing the ATM on the political landscape of South Africa.”

Zungula continues as party leader in parliament.

“The decision made by the National Executive Committee to separate the roles of party advocacy and organisational building will greatly benefit the ATM.

“With Professor Nongqunga focusing on party leadership and growth, and Hon. Zungula concentrating on parliamentary leadership, we are poised for a new era of growth and effectiveness. This strategic division allows us to address the multifaceted challenges we face with renewed vigour and clarity of purpose.”

ATM and MK party collaboration

The ATM’s move follows the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s controversial move last week to remove Floyd Shivambu as its secretary-general. Shivambu has been deployed to parliament.

In a statement, the party said the decision was taken following Shivambu’s recent visit to Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Malawi, which was in contravention of the party’s constitution.

“Due to the serious nature of this matter and its implications for the party, its image, values, and principles, the president and the national officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter.”

His move to the National Assembly will strengthen the MK party caucus as the official opposition, as Shivambu “carries a wealth of experience as a former Member of Parliament”, it said.

In March, the MK party and the ATM agreed to collaborate on all political, community, and parliamentary programmes and activities.

“We jointly call on all progressive political formations and individuals in South Africa to support and associate with the revolutionary and long overdue efforts to unify all the progressive forces. Unity is the most important weapon in the war against colonialism and for the total emancipation and freedom of our people,” said the two parties in a statement.

