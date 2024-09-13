Basic education minister Gwarube skips Bela Bill signing in protest

The Democratic Alliance and other GNU partners are urging President Ramaphosa to send the Bela Bill back to parliament.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will not be at the Bela Bill siginng. Picture: Gallo Images

The DA may be committed to the government of national unity (GNU) but a key cog is set to perform a public snub.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the Basic Education Laws Amendments (Bela) Bill into law today but Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube will not be in attendance.

The minister, who will be tasked with overseeing some of the amendments, has stated that she will skip the Union Buildings signing ceremony in protest.

Urging president to reconsider

Gwarube is not convinced the Bill is comprehensive in its current form and has requested the president to send it back to Parliament.

“Parliament must be allowed to fix what is currently wrong with the Bill so that millions of learners across the country can access and receive quality education for a better South Africa,” stated Gwarube hours before the signing.

ALSO READ: President Ramaphosa to sign Bela bill into law on Friday. Here’s why it is so controversial

Gwarube’s key objections relate to admissions and language policies, as well as grade R becoming the compulsory school-starting age.

“I have thus written to the president and notified him that, in the present circumstance, I cannot attend today’s signing ceremony until concerns regarding the Bill are rectified,” the minister confirmed.

Bela Bill debate

The Bill has been hotly contested, with GNU partners stating their dissatisfaction with the president’s intentions.

Freedom Front Plus stated that making the Bill official would cause great confusion within communities, while the DA said it threatened the solidity of the GNU.

The DA has since committed to the GNU, saying the political binds could only be broken should there be a threat to constitutionality, private property rights or the economy.

ALSO READ: Bela Bill sparks debate but won’t break GNU, says Zille

Section 27 has attempted to debunk myths around the language policy and admissions.

The public interest group claimed that the Bela Bill will not centralise powers that supersede school governing bodies (SGB), although with a qualifying insertion.

“SGB’s will maintain authority over language and admissions policies, subject to Head of Department approval aligned with the constitution, ensuring a non-arbitrary process,” stated Section 27.