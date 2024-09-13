Remembering Pravin Gordhan: A hero, giant, lighting rod for hate

Some of the country biggest voices have paid tributed to Pravin Gordhan.

Former public enterprises minister and the founding commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Pravin Gordha died on Friday. Picture: X/@justicemalala

As tributes flood in from across the country for former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, political parties, civil society and President Cyril Ramaphosa have highlighted and praised the stalwart.

Gordhan’s family confirmed that he passed away peacefully in the hospital surrounded by his family, closest friends and his “lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle” in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was 75 years old.

Gordhan was at the very forefront of the fight against corruption in South Africa.

“The former minister became a lightning rod for vicious attacks and racial slurs because of his firm resistance to state capture, the project of grand corruption facilitated by former president Jacob Zuma, acting in concert with the Gupta extraction enterprise and various ANC patronage networks,” broadcaster Mandy Wiener said.

‘An outstanding leader’

The former minister is survived by his wife Vanitha, and his daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is deeply saddened by the passing of his lifelong friend.

“We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of Cabinet.

“In the latter years of this service to the nation, and as a beacon of our fight against corruption, Pravin Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan dies

Selfless

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said she was shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Gordhan’s passing.

“He worked selflessly to help bring about democracy and did a stellar job in making the South African Revenue Service (Sars) a world-class institution. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues.”

‘A sad loss’

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told The Citizen Gordhan’s passing

“It is a sad loss, an untimely loss. He spent his entire life as a selfless and fearless servant of our democracy. He will be remembered for laying the foundation of what we today experience as a smart modern Sars as the first commissioner after the new act had been fully put into effect.

“Our thoughts go to his family and to all those who are near and dear to him. He leaves a huge vacuum,” Kieswetter said.

A strong legacy

Executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton told The Citizen, that Gordhan’s passing is a “profound sense of loss”.

“That sense of loss is really informed by the work that Praveen Gordhan did to bring down apartheid and to rebuild democracy and the institutions of this democracy,

“He championed a culture of strong ethics and, for that, he paid a severe price for it. It’s a legacy that we would want to uphold and honour in continuing the fight against corruption and good governance in this country,” Balton said.

‘Dedicated to justice’

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party is heartbroken by Gordhan’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our struggle stalwart. His unwavering dedication to justice, democracy, and the betterment of South Africa will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who were touched by his extraordinary legacy.”

A stabiliser

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has also extended condolences to the loved ones of Gordhan.

“During his tenure as Minister of Finance, Gordhan was known for his firm stance on fiscal discipline and his fight against corruption, notably standing against the forces of state capture. His leadership at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) helped strengthen tax collection and improve the country’s revenue base.

In his later role as Minister of Public Enterprises, he worked to stabilize state-owned enterprises like Eskom and Transnet during challenging times,” Mashaba said.

‘A brave voice’

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said Gordhan dedicated his life to public service both in the fight for freedom and democracy.

“He was one of the first brave voices to stand up against what is now known as State Capture, and mobilised support within and outside Parliament. We rise to commemorate a life well lived in service of South Africa and its people.”

‘Towering inspiration’

Civil society organisation Defend Our Democracy said Gordhan stood as a “towering inspiration to the popular movement against corruption and state capture”.

“Together with the late Ahmed Kathrada, former Minister Derek Hanekom and former Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas among a few other leaders, Gordhan provided stimulus and resolve to civil society organisations to combat rampant corruption and the capture of the state so apparent under the rule of former President Jacob Zuma.”

‘Sorely missed’

Western Cape Premier Aland Winde extend his condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Pravin Gordhan.

“I had the pleasure of working closely with Mr Gordhan when I served as the Western Cape Minister of Finance. He was always willing to engage our government constructively, despite our differences on policy. Mr Gordhan will be sorely missed.”

‘One last tour of service’

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) spokesperson Matthew Parks said Gordhan had run his race.

“When Minister Gordhan should have been allowed to enjoy his final years in retirement, at home with his family, he accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for one last tour of service.

“Against very difficult circumstances resulting from the chapter of state capture and corruption unleashed by some leaders once entrusted to lead, Minister Gordhan managed to lead efforts to ensure Eskom overcame the most devastating period of load shedding that threatened thousands of jobs and the revival of the economy,” Parks said.

‘A hero’

South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Derek Hannekom said Gordhan was a hero.

“A hero who never aspired to be seen as a hero. A giant in so many ways and a truly loving family man, with a beautiful family.”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, on behalf of the Gordhan family, will be hosting a press briefing at 12pm on Friday.

ALSO READ: Pravin Gordhan: Ramaphosa ‘saddened’ by illness of long-time friend [VIDEO]