Former Idols SA top three finalist Tebogo Louw has been shot and killed in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch. Police are investigating murder and attempted murder.

Former Idols SA top three finalist Tebogo Louw has been shot and killed in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch.

The 34-year-old singer, dancer and musician died at the scene on the night of Wednesday, 18 November.

What happened

Per the South African Police Service (Saps), the shooting took place at the intersection of Makupula and Manyona streets at around 11pm to 11.20pm.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that officers responded to reports of the incident and found several people with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared Louw dead at the scene.

Emergency services subsequently took the three other victims, all adults, to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Stellenbosch police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder. The motive remains unclear, and no suspects had been arrested at the time of the initial reports.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip via the MySAPS app.

From Kayamandi to the Idols SA top three

Born and raised in Stellenbosch, Louw rose to national prominence through Idols SA. He auditioned three times, reaching the top 30 in both 2014 and 2015. Louw later secured a top three finish in Season 12 in 2016. He competed alongside Noma Khumalo and the late Thami Shobede.

A versatile performer who played guitar and piano, Louw blended R&B, soul, jazz, pop and African influences. After the show, he released his 11-track album Ageless and, in 2024, the single Ang’kholwa.

He performed at venues, wine farms, festivals and candlelight concerts, and mentored young aspiring artists in Kayamandi.

Tributes

News of Louw’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief in South Africa’s music community.

Musician Phila Madlingozi paid tribute by linking Louw’s passing to that of Shobede. Madlingozi wrote that the two were “reunited in heaven” in an X post mourning the late musicians.

My boys are reunited in heaven.. NDIBUHLUNGU https://t.co/3P3AteEf0L — 🔥🇿🇦FREEPHILA🇿🇦🔥 (@PhilaMadlingozi) November 19, 2026

Fans and peers have remembered Louw for his persistence, powerful vocals and contribution to local youth.

The investigation remains active, and police have not released further details on the circumstances of the shooting.