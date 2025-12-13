Limpopo ANC’s biggest region makes special plea ahead of conference

The ANC Limpopo has long hatch a plan to hold an early elective conference.

The Limpopo ANC Norman Mashabane’ special regional council has pleaded with branches for its regional chairperson, Pule “Frelimo” Shayi to be elected among the top five positions at the crucial upcoming Limpopo ANC provincial elective conference.

Not only is Norman Mashabane most powerful and influential, the region is also the biggest in the province in terms of membership numbers.

The province has five regions.

These are Norman Mashabane with 129 branches, followed by Vhembe with 127, Sekhukhune with 118, Peter Mokaba with 113 and Waterberg arguably sitting with 82 branches.

The Citizen can exclusively reveal that Shayi has been widely touted by ANC bigwigs in the province to replace to play a ruminant role in the party’s provincial leadership because of his political acumen.

“We made this plea based on his exuberant political history after delivering this region to victory for a third term — something that is not popular in the ANC.

“He is the unifier, leader from the front, a committees community worker and a rare breed in the ANC needs to deliver the party to the greener pastures at the municipal polls next year.

“That is why believe his inclusion in the PEC would raise much needed eyebrows,” said an ANC member from the region, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal as he was not tasked to talk on organisational matters.

The party said the current party provincial executive committee’s (PEC) term lapses in June 2026 and that branches of the ANC in the province’s five regions would deliberate on the proposal during branch general meetings (BGMs) and branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs).

Regional conference

Speaking to The Citizen soon after the special regional congress held at Benzulani Markshope region in Nkowankowa outside Tzaneen this week, party regional spokesperson, Peter Ngobeni said the ANC Norman Mashabane region convened a successful special regional general council at Bendzulani Centre, where the region made this compassionate plea.

He said the meeting was convened precisely to afford branches an opportunity to receive, consider and adopt the roadmap and any other matter of organisational importance towards the 11th Limpopo Provincial Conference due to take place on the 27th-29th March 2026, in a venue still to be announced.

“The council extensively deliberated on the principles that must guide discussions on the question of leadership.

“Over and above, members expressed and overwhelming support the view for the ANC regional chairperson, comrade Pule Shayi to be in the PEC top five.

“The council further supported the view of the ANC Sekhukhune region about galvanising herculean efforts to work towards an uncontested provincial conference for the unity of our province.

“This correct view is precipitated by the fact that the organisation’s eroded credibility and reputation leave it profusely hemorrhaging,” said Ngobeni.

He added: “We wish branches the best of luck as they execute this important organisational task towards an incident-free BGMs/BBGMs.”

Limpopo ANC led by men

Since the advent of democracy in 1994, Limpopo ANC has been led by male leaders.

This includes the province’s first chairperson, Ngoako Ramathlodi, who led from May 1994 to 22 April 2004, second was Sello Moloto who served only for one term from 2005 to 2008, followed by Cassel Mathale, who served from March 2009 to July 2013.

He was followed by Chupu Stanley Mathabatha from February 2014.

Mathabatha was elected to a fourth third year term as the province’s chairperson in June 2022.

The 68-year old politician has led the organisation since then to date. His term is expected to lapse in June next year.

But since the announcement of the lapsing of his term, his political camarillas have been lobbying for his replacement left, right and centre.

Famous names doing the rounds to tussle for space in the top five positions are that of Polokwane mayor, Makoro John Mpe, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Provincial Legislature Speaker Makoma Makhurupetja, social development MEC Florence Radzilane, as well as cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Basikop Rodgers Makamu.

Current party provincial secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe, former Limpopo ANC youth league provincial chair, Ernest Tonny Rachoene, who doubles up as the province’s MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure, and Sekhukhune regional secretary, Mathope Tala are also reportedly vying for the position.

