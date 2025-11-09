ANC gives verdict on Limpopo conferences plagued by infighting

Mbalula had initially promised that investigations would not exceed two weeks. That period stretched to six months.

An announcement by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on the outcome of investigations into the alleged wayward regional elective conferences in Limpopo has fuelled intensive lobbying for the next ANC Limpopo provincial chairperson.

Mbalula’s office appointed a five-member team in June this year, comprising members of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), led by former minister of Public Service and Administration Noxolo Kiviet. The team was tasked with investigating allegations of bogus delegates, gatekeeping, and disputes during the recent ANC regional elective conferences.

Investigations took place in three of the five ANC Limpopo regions: the Peter Mokaba region, led by chair Makoro John Mpe, the Vhembe region, led by chair Tshitereke Matibe, and the biggest, the Norman Mashabane region, led by Pule “Frelimo” Shayi.

Mbalula had initially promised that the team’s investigations would not exceed two weeks. Once investigated, the team, he said, would give the report back to the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) for a decision.

However, the two-week period stretched to six months, leaving branches and members who disputed the conferences waiting with anxiety.

Finally, a response

Last week, Mbalula called the ANC Limpopo’s provincial executive committee (PEC) to a meeting at Luthuli House, where he reportedly informed them that investigations found no wrongdoing in the Vhembe and Norman Mashabane regions.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said the PEC was told that both the Norman Mashabane and the Vhembe regional conferences were legitimate.

The Peter Mokaba conference was referred to the National Dispute Resolution Committee of Appeals (NDRCA) to determine its legitimacy.

ALSO READ: ANC and DA lock horns over R700 000 car for Polokwane’s chief whip

‘Bring it on’

An ANC member at the Peter Mokaba region, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said the region was not deterred by the decision.

“Rerun or no rerun, we can still defeat them because we have numbers. We don’t even need the entire region to beat them. We can even win the conference, fielding delegates from only one sub-region, say Blouberg sub-region and still win the conference hands down.

“Let them bring it on because we are not scared of them,” said the source on Friday.

The announcement has sparked fierce debate among party members over who should replace Chupu Stanley Mathabatha as ANC Limpopo provincial chairperson.

The ANC in Limpopo has vowed to hold an early provincial elective conference to create space for the smooth running of the upcoming local government elections next year.

The party said the proposal would still be tested in branches, which would in turn give directives as to whether the province would hold its provincial conference this year or next.

The party said the term of office for the current provincial leadership lapses in June 2026, just months before the local government elections.

The party is currently led by Mathabatha, who is also deputy minister of land reform and rural development.

Those touted to replace him are Mpe, who is also Polokwane mayor, and the first female Limpopo premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Three Norman Mashabane regional ANC bigwigs: Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature Makoma Makhurupetje, cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu, who doubles up as current Limpopo ANC deputy secretary and “Mr Third Term”- Mopani district municipality’s executive mayor and the sitting Norman Mashabane ANC regional chair, Pule “Frelimo” Shayi, are touted to replace the current deputy chair, Florence Radzilani, as the party’s deputy provincial chairperson.

The current provincial secretary, Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe, will likely remain in pole position. Madadzhe is understood to enjoy the backing of the majority of the province’s regions.

Sekhukhune ANC regional secretary Mathope Tala is believed to be favoured for the deputy provincial secretary position, while the provincial treasury position is still under discussion.

NOW READ: Ramathuba’s campaign strengthened after ally wins ANC regional election in Limpopo