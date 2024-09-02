Bongani Baloyi likely to join Zuma’s MK party

Baloyi may be following in the footsteps of EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause who ditched the red berets to join Zuma’s party.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party seems to be on a recruitment drive for high-profile politicians with former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi likely to be the latest recruit.

Baloyi was coy on whether he will be joining the MK party when speaking to The Citizen.

When questioned about whether his Xiluva party will be merging with Zuma’s party, Baloyi said “we will only communicate our position on Thursday”.

“So, it’s not Bongani Baloyi, it’s the entire party communicating. The party will clarify its position.”

EFF’s Mmabatho Mokause joins Mk party

Over the weekend, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament Mmabatho Mokause announced on social media that she has ditched the red berets to join Zuma’s party.

“I’ve joined the MK commanders in my hometown of Kuruman, Northern Cape, mobilising for the future and generations to come. Let us all do so in our province and beyond its borders. No surrender!!!!!!”

I’ve joined the MK Commanders in my Hometown of Kuruman Northern Cape Province, mobilising for the Future and generations to come. Let Us all do so in our Province and beyond its borders. No surrender!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/urS9rDIF7W — Mmabatho Olive Mokause (@mmokausem) September 1, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘EFF continues to stand against infiltrators’ − Malema

Bongani Baloyi

Baloyi’s Xiluva party performed dismally in the 29 May national and provincial elections, getting only 2 500 votes.

Baloyi, after quitting the Democratic Alliance (DA), joined ActionSA, however he resigned from the party after an alleged conflict with leader Herman Mashaba.

ActionSA said there were “irreconcilable differences on the running of the provincial structures and a difference of opinion about policy issues”.

Floyd Shivambu

Last month, the EFF was dealt a massive blow when deputy president Floyd Shivambu announced his official resignation from the red berets to join the MK party.

Shivambu was joined by Mzwanele Manyi.

Malema said the pain of watching Shivambu leave the party was similar to the heartbreak he felt at the death of his mother. The pair founded the party in 2013.

“I felt the same pain as when I received the news of the passing away of my mother. Floyd to me is not just a comrade. He is a brother. He will remain a brother, even when he pursues his political career differently,” Malema said.

While the EFF’s constitution does not allow members to return once they have left, Malema said the door was open for Shivambu to come back if he wanted.

The red berets has reportedly been rocked by challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May. The party was dealt a blow with the formation of the MK party pushing the EFF to the fourth most popular party in the country.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: ‘I’ve grown into my African identity since leaving the DA’ – Bongani Baloyi on Ubuntu and MK party