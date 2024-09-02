‘EFF continues to stand against infiltrators’ − Malema

He believes that participation in the GNU would have 'politically, ideologically and institutionally killed the EFF'.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said by refusing to be “dragged into the government of national unity” (GNU), the party protected itself from “degeneration and survived the highest form of infiltration”.

Malema made the remarks in an article in the Sunday Times at the weekend.

The EFF did not join President Cyril Ramaphosa’s GNU after the 29 May national and provincial elections, indicating it would not work with the ANC if parties like the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus are part of the GNU.

Why EEF didn’t join GNU

In the article, Malema said the question that has been consistently posed since the elections is “why the EFF opposed joining the GNU”.

“The answer is simple: participation would have been a compromise of our generational mission, and like many historical compromises of liberation struggles, it would have politically, ideologically and institutionally killed the EFF.

“It is unacceptable to suggest that we should have compromised the organisation at the altar of personal interest, motivated by those seeking to position themselves for higher office. By refusing to be dragged into the GNU, we protected the EFF from degeneration and survived the highest form of infiltration,” Malema said.

♦️Must Read♦️



In today’s edition of the Radical Voice, and also published in Sunday Times, CIC @Julius_S_Malema writes on how the EFF has stood and continues to stand against infiltrators and will never betray our generational mission.



– The question that has been consistently… pic.twitter.com/VbQHgWYVC2 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 1, 2024

“Not tick-box”

Malema said the EFF’s participation in governance has not been merely a “tick-box exercise” as it has proposed legislation and laws.

“We owe it to ourselves, the generations before us, and those to come, not to condemn our movement by falling into the manipulative trap meant to turn our radicalism into the same compromises that have affected liberation struggles throughout our history as African people.

“It would be the death of the EFF to continue advocating aggressively for a leftist, anti-capitalist, antiracist and socialist movement while co-governing with the descendants of our colonisers.

“The ideological and institutional infiltration that we suffered would have led to unimaginable compromises. It would have compromised the only movement that has vowed to contest political power to capture the state and transform the economy for the emancipation of black South Africans. It is for this reason that all ground forces, in all corners of South Africa, must defend, build and advance the struggle for economic freedom,” Malema said.

EFF joining GNU

Last week, The Citizen reported that Malema initially agreed to join the GNU, but later changed his mind because he feared being toppled as the party’s president at the upcoming December elective conference.

The red berets have been rattled by the resignations of deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi with speculation that others might follow.

According to insiders, Malema’s vetoing of the GNU deal negotiated by his lieutenants was based on his fears that they would use their prominence and access to resources to mount a challenge against him, as his name did not feature in the ANC’s proposal to the EFF.

Malema’s paranoia cost the EFF four ministries and five deputy ministries.

In terms of the deal negotiated by the EFF’s team, Shivambu would get the deputy finance minister’s post while Mbuyiseni Ndlozi would become the minister of higher education.

Malema’s fears

It is understood Malema initially agreed to the offers to join the GNU after being briefed by the negotiating team led by Shivambu and Ndlozi, but later changed his mind and rejected them.

“This was because Malema had realised that joining the GNU would put the two leaders in the negotiating team in pole position, with two government portfolios, to challenge him in the party’s third national assembly in December. His fear was that Shivambu would challenge him for the presidency, while Ndlozi would challenge for the role of secretary-general of the party,” A source told City Press.

“Someone whispered in Malema’s ear that the two leaders would become too powerful and would topple him because they’d have resources as government ministers.”

The source said Malema feared having his leadership of the party he has led with an iron fist since 2014 contested.

Shivambu announced his official resignation from the EFF during an urgent press briefing at Winnie Mandela House in Johannesburg last month, saying he had joined former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party.

