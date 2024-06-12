BREAKING NEWS: IFP agrees to join Government of National Unity [VIDEO]

IFP president Velinkosi Hlabisa says the party made the decision after considering how to rebuild South Africa and contribute to its future.

IFP President, Velinkosi Hlabisa speaks during the media briefing on the first day of the National Convention for 2024, 16 August 2023. The convention brings a group of political parties together to iron out their coalition agreements ahead of the 2024 elections. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has announced it will be joining the ANC’s proposed Government of National Unity (GNU).

The offer by the African National Congress sets out a partnership between political parties to govern the country, especially through the placement of ministers and high-ranking officials in government departments.

This comes after the ruling party lost its majority in the recent national and provincial elections, though it still won 40% and was still the most voted-for party.

For the future of SA

“The national council of the IFP, having met to discuss the various scenarios presented to them, they have decided on the following: At a national level… the IFP has agreed to form part of a Government of National Unity,” IFP President Velinkosi Hlabisa said at a media briefing on Wednesday evening.

“Today the final report of the [IFP’s] task team was tabled first to the NEC [National Executive Committee] and then to the national council, which is the IFP’s highest decision-making body between conferences,” Hlabisa said.

“The national council this afternoon deliberated on this report and carefully considered the direction to take to rebuild South Africa and contribute to the future of our country.

“I take pleasure in briefing you and the people of South Africa on the decisions taken by our national council.”

He said provincially, the IFP is working towards forming a government in KwaZulu-Natal after meeting with the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), and National Freedom Party (NFP).

Watch a video of the briefing below:

EFF rejects GNU

Earlier in the day, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy-president Floyd Shivambu said while the party had rejected the GNU, it was still keeping its door open to the ANC for a “sound plan” that would better benefit South Africans.

“We told the ANC that the government of national unity does not make sense to say that all political parties that contested must form government together,” said Shivambu.

“We said there has to be sound ideological principles and foundational values that define whoever is going to govern together. This so that you don’t spend a lot of time debating among each other as to what foreign policy position do you take, among others.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.